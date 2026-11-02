GKOI NEWRGY Details DC Specifications Of Its 5Mwh 20-Foot Battery Energy Storage Container
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Singapore, November 2, 2026 -- GKOI NEWRGY has published a detailed technical overview of the DC side of its 5MWh DC Container, a 20-foot battery energy storage block, based on the specifications on the company's official product page ().
Utility-scale and large commercial battery projects are increasingly specified in 20-foot DC blocks rather than racks assembled on site. A standard container ships on ordinary freight, arrives pre-assembled, and lets a developer scale a project by counting blocks.
Headline: 5.015MWh in a 20-foot footprint
The datasheet lists a battery energy of 5.015MWh in a 20-foot standard container, with dimensions of roughly 2,438 x 6,058 x 2,896 mm and a weight of about 43 tonnes. The footprint is the standard 20-foot container plan, which is why the product page highlights suitability for maritime transport. At around 43 tonnes, the block needs a foundation, crane and site access plan designed for that load, and road transport rules in the destination country should be checked early.
From cell to stack
The electrical hierarchy is: cell, 628Ah LFP (lithium iron phosphate); pack, 1P52S; rack, 1P416S; battery stack, 6 x 1P416S. A rack of 1P416S therefore holds eight packs in series (416 / 52 = 8), and the container holds six racks. With a nominal 3.2V per LFP cell, 6 racks x 416 cells x 628Ah x 3.2V comes to about 5.016MWh, matching the 5.015MWh on the datasheet (nominal DC energy at cell level, before conversion losses).
Voltage window
The rated voltage is 1,331.2VDC, with a DC operating range of 1,164.8V to 1,497.6V. Divided by 416 cells in series, that is 3.2V nominal per cell and a window of about 2.8V to 3.6V per cell, a typical LFP operating range. At just under 1,500V, the stack is designed for 1,500V-class power conversion systems (PCS). Anyone pairing the container with a PCS should check that the converter's DC input range covers the full 1,164.8-1,497.6V window, not just the rated point.
0.5P power rating
The charge/discharge rate is 0.5P, meaning the container is designed to deliver its rated energy over about two hours. On 5.015MWh, that corresponds to roughly 2.5MW of continuous power per block, which suits energy shifting, such as moving midday solar output into the evening peak, and capacity or peak-shaving services.
Efficiency and life
Round-trip efficiency (RTE) is at least 94%, and battery life is 8,000 cycles. At one full cycle per day, 8,000 cycles works out to roughly 22 years of operation on paper. Buyers should ask for the test conditions behind the cycle figure (depth of discharge, temperature and end-of-life capacity) and the warranty terms.
Safety and thermal design
The product page describes three-tier fire protection at pack, cluster and compartment level, IP65-rated battery packs and an IP65 rating for the container. It also lists intelligent thermal management and real-time remote monitoring of key parameters, with automatic identification and early warning.
Questions to settle before ordering
1. Does the PCS DC range cover 1,164.8-1,497.6V?
2. Is 0.5P (around 2 hours) the right duration for the project's revenue model?
3. Can the site, crane and road route handle a 43-tonne unit?
4. Under what conditions were the 8,000-cycle and 94% RTE figures measured?
5. How do the three fire-protection tiers integrate with site-level fire systems?
Full specifications of the 5MWh DC Container are available at /product/5mwh-dc-container/
About GKOI NEWRGY PTE. LTD.
GKOI NEWRGY supplies solar panels, PV inverters and energy storage systems for residential, commercial and industrial projects. Website:
Media Contact
Ting Chen
GKOI NEWRGY PTE. LTD.
Email:...
Website:
Utility-scale and large commercial battery projects are increasingly specified in 20-foot DC blocks rather than racks assembled on site. A standard container ships on ordinary freight, arrives pre-assembled, and lets a developer scale a project by counting blocks.
Headline: 5.015MWh in a 20-foot footprint
The datasheet lists a battery energy of 5.015MWh in a 20-foot standard container, with dimensions of roughly 2,438 x 6,058 x 2,896 mm and a weight of about 43 tonnes. The footprint is the standard 20-foot container plan, which is why the product page highlights suitability for maritime transport. At around 43 tonnes, the block needs a foundation, crane and site access plan designed for that load, and road transport rules in the destination country should be checked early.
From cell to stack
The electrical hierarchy is: cell, 628Ah LFP (lithium iron phosphate); pack, 1P52S; rack, 1P416S; battery stack, 6 x 1P416S. A rack of 1P416S therefore holds eight packs in series (416 / 52 = 8), and the container holds six racks. With a nominal 3.2V per LFP cell, 6 racks x 416 cells x 628Ah x 3.2V comes to about 5.016MWh, matching the 5.015MWh on the datasheet (nominal DC energy at cell level, before conversion losses).
Voltage window
The rated voltage is 1,331.2VDC, with a DC operating range of 1,164.8V to 1,497.6V. Divided by 416 cells in series, that is 3.2V nominal per cell and a window of about 2.8V to 3.6V per cell, a typical LFP operating range. At just under 1,500V, the stack is designed for 1,500V-class power conversion systems (PCS). Anyone pairing the container with a PCS should check that the converter's DC input range covers the full 1,164.8-1,497.6V window, not just the rated point.
0.5P power rating
The charge/discharge rate is 0.5P, meaning the container is designed to deliver its rated energy over about two hours. On 5.015MWh, that corresponds to roughly 2.5MW of continuous power per block, which suits energy shifting, such as moving midday solar output into the evening peak, and capacity or peak-shaving services.
Efficiency and life
Round-trip efficiency (RTE) is at least 94%, and battery life is 8,000 cycles. At one full cycle per day, 8,000 cycles works out to roughly 22 years of operation on paper. Buyers should ask for the test conditions behind the cycle figure (depth of discharge, temperature and end-of-life capacity) and the warranty terms.
Safety and thermal design
The product page describes three-tier fire protection at pack, cluster and compartment level, IP65-rated battery packs and an IP65 rating for the container. It also lists intelligent thermal management and real-time remote monitoring of key parameters, with automatic identification and early warning.
Questions to settle before ordering
1. Does the PCS DC range cover 1,164.8-1,497.6V?
2. Is 0.5P (around 2 hours) the right duration for the project's revenue model?
3. Can the site, crane and road route handle a 43-tonne unit?
4. Under what conditions were the 8,000-cycle and 94% RTE figures measured?
5. How do the three fire-protection tiers integrate with site-level fire systems?
Full specifications of the 5MWh DC Container are available at /product/5mwh-dc-container/
About GKOI NEWRGY PTE. LTD.
GKOI NEWRGY supplies solar panels, PV inverters and energy storage systems for residential, commercial and industrial projects. Website:
Media Contact
Ting Chen
GKOI NEWRGY PTE. LTD.
Email:...
Website:
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