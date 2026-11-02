Dr. Agravat Dental Launches Diwali Smile Dil Se & Celebrate Campaign 2026 In Ahmedabad & Mumbai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad & Mumbai, India, November 2, 2026 - Bringing together the warmth of festive traditions and modern digital dental healthcare, Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic Implant Wellness Center has officially introduced its nationwide campaign, "Diwali Smile Dil Se & Celebrate 2026." Centered on the uplifting message "Smile Baatne Se Smile Milti Hai!" and powered by the festive social initiative #SmileWalaDiya, the campaign invites domestic travelers, outstation families, and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to prioritize preventive oral health, regain functional chewing, and restore radiant smiles in time for the festival of lights.
Diwali Smile Dil Se 2026 | Herbal Oral Freshness Date Bites Diwali Offers Video:
Diwali represents togetherness, prosperity, and joy. However, persistent dental challenges-such as missing teeth, ill-fitting dentures, structural fractures, and misalignment-often prevent individuals from enjoying festive sweets and participating fully in family moments. The "Diwali Smile Dil Se & Celebrate" campaign bridges this gap by offering comprehensive diagnostics, immediate-loading restorations, and aesthetic smile designs under international sterilization and digital workflows.
Festive Hero Benefits:
Throughout the Diwali 2026 season, patients visiting the centers in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, as well as outstation travelers seeking fast-track care, can access priority privileges:
- No Cost Dental & Smile Consultation
- No Cost Digital Dental Check-up
- No Cost Online Smile Assessment
- Special Festive Benefits on Dental Implants
- Special Benefits on Invisible Aligners & Braces
- Premium Smile Makeover Consultation
- Priority Consultation for Same-Day Dental Implants
Up to Special Diwali Festive Makeover Privileges offer
To encourage timely smile rejuvenation, the clinic provides up to 20?stive benefits on selected aesthetic and restorative solutions:
- Laser Teeth Whitening for express stain removal and festive brightness.
- Same-Day Smile Makeovers & Porcelain Veneers for fast cosmetic touch-ups.
- Invisible Aligners to correct crowded, rotated, or spaced teeth discreetly.
- Dental Braces & Orthodontic Alignments for enduring dental balance.
- Root Canal Treatment by Endodeck System
- Zirconia Crowns & Bridges engineered for the natural restoration of fractured, worn, or missing teeth.
Exclusive Diwali Gifting Offer
As a festive gesture celebrating mindful oral health, the first 10 eligible patients participating in the campaign will receive a complimentary pack of AGRAVATAM® Herbal Oral Freshness Date Bites. Formulated with dates, dry fruits, seeds, fennel, cardamom, rose petals, and traditional ingredients without refined sugars, this thoughtful gift embraces guilt-free festive indulgence while reinforcing everyday oral care habits.
World-Class Dr Agravat Dental Tourism Under One Roof
Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic Implant Wellness Center continues to lead full-arch oral restorations for patients traveling from major metro hubs and abroad:
- Same-Day Dental Implants and immediate-loading solutions.
- Fixed Teeth in 5 Days by All-on-4 / All-on-6 Protocols, minimizing recovery times and avoiding extensive bone grafts.
- Full-Mouth Rehabilitation & Single-Visit Root Canal Treatment.
- AI-Guided Digital Smile Design combining high clinical precision with painless treatment delivery.
Campaign Offer Registration visit:
Media & Patient Consultation Contact
Organization: Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic Implants Wellness Center
Locations: Ahmedabad, Rajkot & Mumbai, India
Lead Specialists: Dr. Bharat Agravat & Dr. Kartavya Agravat
Ahmedabad Center: Ground Floor, Dr. Agravat Wellness Center, Sindhu Bhavan Road, beside Victory Lane, opp. NK Farm, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059, India
Phone / WhatsApp: +91 98257 63666
Founder Dr Agravat Dental:
Clinic Portal:
About Dr. Bharat Agravat, Founder Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic Implant Wellness Center
He is an internationally recognized center of excellence for implantology, Endodontic, aesthetic dentistry, and dental tourism in Ahmedabad-India's first UNESCO World Heritage City-with strategic clinical touchpoints in Mumbai.
The clinical team is spearheaded by Dr. Bharat Agravat, a veteran implantologist with over 31 years of clinical experience and recipient of 18 healthcare and clinical excellence awards. Internationally trained in computer-guided surgical protocols at prestigious American institutions-including Harvard University, the University at Buffalo, and New York University (NYU)-Dr. Bharat Agravat is an American Academy Diplomate and Fellow (USA). He is widely recognized for pioneering Same-Day Dental Implant Tourism in Ahmedabad and delivering the acclaimed Fixed Teeth in 5 Days by All-on-4 Dental Implants Package.
Working alongside him is Dr. Kartavya Agravat, Cosmetic Dental Surgeon, Founder of ATH AI healthcare Online Assessment, who specializes in minimally invasive smile makeovers, clear aligner therapy, digital dental diagnostics, and functional aesthetic reconstructions. Together, they provide holistic oral care meeting strict OSHA-compliant sterilization standards.
Explore the Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited Group of Businesses -
One Trusted Healthcare Ecosystem. Multiple Brands. Endless Opportunities.
* Founder- Dr Bharat Agravat:
* Dr Agravat Partnership Portal: partner-with-us/
* Dr Agravat Dental Tourism India:
* Dr. Agravat Dental Implant Endodontic Academy:
* Dr Agravat Online AI Healthcare & Wellness Assessment:
* Dr Agravat D2C Ecommerce Online shopping portal:
* OSMF Brand Oral care Mouth Opening Kit Treatment at Home:
* Healthcare Innovations Portal:
Diwali Smile Dil Se 2026 | Herbal Oral Freshness Date Bites Diwali Offers Video:
Diwali represents togetherness, prosperity, and joy. However, persistent dental challenges-such as missing teeth, ill-fitting dentures, structural fractures, and misalignment-often prevent individuals from enjoying festive sweets and participating fully in family moments. The "Diwali Smile Dil Se & Celebrate" campaign bridges this gap by offering comprehensive diagnostics, immediate-loading restorations, and aesthetic smile designs under international sterilization and digital workflows.
Festive Hero Benefits:
Throughout the Diwali 2026 season, patients visiting the centers in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, as well as outstation travelers seeking fast-track care, can access priority privileges:
- No Cost Dental & Smile Consultation
- No Cost Digital Dental Check-up
- No Cost Online Smile Assessment
- Special Festive Benefits on Dental Implants
- Special Benefits on Invisible Aligners & Braces
- Premium Smile Makeover Consultation
- Priority Consultation for Same-Day Dental Implants
Up to Special Diwali Festive Makeover Privileges offer
To encourage timely smile rejuvenation, the clinic provides up to 20?stive benefits on selected aesthetic and restorative solutions:
- Laser Teeth Whitening for express stain removal and festive brightness.
- Same-Day Smile Makeovers & Porcelain Veneers for fast cosmetic touch-ups.
- Invisible Aligners to correct crowded, rotated, or spaced teeth discreetly.
- Dental Braces & Orthodontic Alignments for enduring dental balance.
- Root Canal Treatment by Endodeck System
- Zirconia Crowns & Bridges engineered for the natural restoration of fractured, worn, or missing teeth.
Exclusive Diwali Gifting Offer
As a festive gesture celebrating mindful oral health, the first 10 eligible patients participating in the campaign will receive a complimentary pack of AGRAVATAM® Herbal Oral Freshness Date Bites. Formulated with dates, dry fruits, seeds, fennel, cardamom, rose petals, and traditional ingredients without refined sugars, this thoughtful gift embraces guilt-free festive indulgence while reinforcing everyday oral care habits.
World-Class Dr Agravat Dental Tourism Under One Roof
Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic Implant Wellness Center continues to lead full-arch oral restorations for patients traveling from major metro hubs and abroad:
- Same-Day Dental Implants and immediate-loading solutions.
- Fixed Teeth in 5 Days by All-on-4 / All-on-6 Protocols, minimizing recovery times and avoiding extensive bone grafts.
- Full-Mouth Rehabilitation & Single-Visit Root Canal Treatment.
- AI-Guided Digital Smile Design combining high clinical precision with painless treatment delivery.
Campaign Offer Registration visit:
Media & Patient Consultation Contact
Organization: Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic Implants Wellness Center
Locations: Ahmedabad, Rajkot & Mumbai, India
Lead Specialists: Dr. Bharat Agravat & Dr. Kartavya Agravat
Ahmedabad Center: Ground Floor, Dr. Agravat Wellness Center, Sindhu Bhavan Road, beside Victory Lane, opp. NK Farm, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059, India
Phone / WhatsApp: +91 98257 63666
Founder Dr Agravat Dental:
Clinic Portal:
About Dr. Bharat Agravat, Founder Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic Implant Wellness Center
He is an internationally recognized center of excellence for implantology, Endodontic, aesthetic dentistry, and dental tourism in Ahmedabad-India's first UNESCO World Heritage City-with strategic clinical touchpoints in Mumbai.
The clinical team is spearheaded by Dr. Bharat Agravat, a veteran implantologist with over 31 years of clinical experience and recipient of 18 healthcare and clinical excellence awards. Internationally trained in computer-guided surgical protocols at prestigious American institutions-including Harvard University, the University at Buffalo, and New York University (NYU)-Dr. Bharat Agravat is an American Academy Diplomate and Fellow (USA). He is widely recognized for pioneering Same-Day Dental Implant Tourism in Ahmedabad and delivering the acclaimed Fixed Teeth in 5 Days by All-on-4 Dental Implants Package.
Working alongside him is Dr. Kartavya Agravat, Cosmetic Dental Surgeon, Founder of ATH AI healthcare Online Assessment, who specializes in minimally invasive smile makeovers, clear aligner therapy, digital dental diagnostics, and functional aesthetic reconstructions. Together, they provide holistic oral care meeting strict OSHA-compliant sterilization standards.
Explore the Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited Group of Businesses -
One Trusted Healthcare Ecosystem. Multiple Brands. Endless Opportunities.
* Founder- Dr Bharat Agravat:
* Dr Agravat Partnership Portal: partner-with-us/
* Dr Agravat Dental Tourism India:
* Dr. Agravat Dental Implant Endodontic Academy:
* Dr Agravat Online AI Healthcare & Wellness Assessment:
* Dr Agravat D2C Ecommerce Online shopping portal:
* OSMF Brand Oral care Mouth Opening Kit Treatment at Home:
* Healthcare Innovations Portal:
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