The Millennium Schools Sign Mou With Brahma Kumaris Educational Society For Holistic Development And Digital Wellness
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 2 November 2026: The Millennium Schools have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), titled DISHA, with the Brahma Kumaris Educational Society (BKES) at the Om Shanti Retreat Centre (ORC), Gurugram. The partnership will extend across all schools within The Millennium Group's network in India, with a focus on advancing holistic development, faculty development, student well-being and digital wellness.
The collaboration brings together The Millennium Schools' child-centric, experiential learning approach and Brahma Kumaris' expertise in value education, Rajyoga meditation and holistic well-being practices.
Under the partnership, the two organisations will work towards integrating practical value-based learning experiences, attention-building and stress-management practices, and digital wellness education into the school environment.
The initiative will also feature student interactions, quarterly dialogues with parents on values, purpose, technology and healthy family routines, along with specialised training programmes for teaching and non-teaching staff.
As part of the initiative, a dedicated Meditation Room will also be established within the participating Millennium Schools, providing a space for silence, meditation, counselling and individual sessions for students and faculty.
Through DISHA, The Millennium Schools and Brahma Kumaris Educational Society aim to nurture a more holistic educational environment that complements academic learning with values, emotional well-being and responsible engagement with technology.
About The Millennium Group of Schools
The Millennium Group of Schools is a prominent chain of K-12 schools across India following the CBSE curriculum. Known for its holistic, child-centric approach, the institution follows the award-winning, research-backed Millennium Learning SystemTM (MLSTM), developed through over a decade of action research. The system creates personalised and experiential learning experiences that nurture curiosity, creativity, conceptual understanding and real-world application, while integrating global learning theories with the Indian education and value system.
About Brahma Kumaris Educational Society
Brahma Kumaris Educational Society promotes value education, Rajyoga meditation, stress management, personality enhancement and spiritual empowerment through educational and well-being initiatives.
The collaboration brings together The Millennium Schools' child-centric, experiential learning approach and Brahma Kumaris' expertise in value education, Rajyoga meditation and holistic well-being practices.
Under the partnership, the two organisations will work towards integrating practical value-based learning experiences, attention-building and stress-management practices, and digital wellness education into the school environment.
The initiative will also feature student interactions, quarterly dialogues with parents on values, purpose, technology and healthy family routines, along with specialised training programmes for teaching and non-teaching staff.
As part of the initiative, a dedicated Meditation Room will also be established within the participating Millennium Schools, providing a space for silence, meditation, counselling and individual sessions for students and faculty.
Through DISHA, The Millennium Schools and Brahma Kumaris Educational Society aim to nurture a more holistic educational environment that complements academic learning with values, emotional well-being and responsible engagement with technology.
About The Millennium Group of Schools
The Millennium Group of Schools is a prominent chain of K-12 schools across India following the CBSE curriculum. Known for its holistic, child-centric approach, the institution follows the award-winning, research-backed Millennium Learning SystemTM (MLSTM), developed through over a decade of action research. The system creates personalised and experiential learning experiences that nurture curiosity, creativity, conceptual understanding and real-world application, while integrating global learning theories with the Indian education and value system.
About Brahma Kumaris Educational Society
Brahma Kumaris Educational Society promotes value education, Rajyoga meditation, stress management, personality enhancement and spiritual empowerment through educational and well-being initiatives.
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