Global Manager Group Updates EQMS Documentation Package For QMS 9001-2026 And EMS 14001-2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November, 2026 – Global Manager Group has introduced its updated EQMS Documents - 2026, a comprehensive documentation package developed to help organizations establish, implement, and maintain an integrated Quality and Environmental Management System (EQMS) in accordance with ISO 9001:2026 and ISO 14001:2026 requirements.
As organizations work to strengthen quality performance, environmental responsibility, and management system effectiveness, maintaining consistent and well-structured documentation is an important part of implementation. The updated EQMS documentation package provides 278 editable Microsoft Word and Excel files covering essential documented information for both quality and environmental management activities.
Comprehensive Documentation for Integrated Management Systems
The updated package for EQMS Documents – 2026 brings together documentation for ISO 9001:2026 Quality Management System (QMS) and ISO 14001:2026 Environmental Management System (EMS). Its structured resources can be adapted to different organizational processes and operational requirements.
The package includes:
. An integrated EQMS manual with 10 chapters, four annexures, and 15 supporting procedures.
. Operational guidance through 57 SOPs and 11 process flowcharts.
. Documentation and recordkeeping support with 87 blank forms and 54 sample-filled formats.
. Environmental management resources, including six management plan files and six aspects and impacts samples.
. More than 1,500 audit questions covering ISO 9001:2026, ISO 14001:2026, and department-wise audit requirements.
. An EQMS compliance matrix, supporting exhibits, and management review templates.
Editable Documents to Simplify EQMS Implementation
Preparing an integrated management system from the beginning can require considerable time, technical knowledge, and coordination between different departments. The updated EQMS documents – 2026 – provide a practical starting point by bringing essential manuals, procedures, forms, checklists, and supporting templates together.
All documents are provided in editable formats, allowing organizations to modify the content, assign responsibilities, define operational controls, and maintain records according to their actual business processes. The audit questions can also be customized to prepare internal audit checklists for different departments.
A spokesperson for Global Manager Group stated, "With our updated EQMS documentation package for 2026, we aim to provide organizations with practical resources that simplify the implementation of integrated quality and environmental management systems. Our focus is to help businesses save preparation time, organize documented information effectively, and support their ISO 9001:2026 and ISO 14001:2026 certification journey."
Free EQMS Sample Documents Available
Organizations interested in implementing an integrated Quality and Environmental Management System can explore the available documentation structure and resources before making a purchase by reviewing the EQMS sample documents:
The package is suitable for organizations seeking to establish a new EQMS, improve existing QMS and EMS documentation, or prepare for ISO 9001:2026 and ISO 14001:2026 certification activities. The documents support implementation and audit preparation but should be reviewed and customized to match the organization's actual processes and applicable requirements.
Explore the Updated EQMS – 2026 Documentation Package:
About Global Manager Group
Global Manager Group is a trusted provider of ISO management system solutions, serving organizations across multiple sectors worldwide. With decades of experience in consultancy, training, and certification support, the company offers comprehensive services for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, HACCP, ISO 46001, and more. Global Manager Group specializes in system awareness training, internal auditor training, and consultancy solutions tailored to the unique needs of each organization. Their expert team is committed to delivering practical, high-quality solutions that help organizations achieve and maintain ISO certification efficiently and confidently. For more information, please visit
As organizations work to strengthen quality performance, environmental responsibility, and management system effectiveness, maintaining consistent and well-structured documentation is an important part of implementation. The updated EQMS documentation package provides 278 editable Microsoft Word and Excel files covering essential documented information for both quality and environmental management activities.
Comprehensive Documentation for Integrated Management Systems
The updated package for EQMS Documents – 2026 brings together documentation for ISO 9001:2026 Quality Management System (QMS) and ISO 14001:2026 Environmental Management System (EMS). Its structured resources can be adapted to different organizational processes and operational requirements.
The package includes:
. An integrated EQMS manual with 10 chapters, four annexures, and 15 supporting procedures.
. Operational guidance through 57 SOPs and 11 process flowcharts.
. Documentation and recordkeeping support with 87 blank forms and 54 sample-filled formats.
. Environmental management resources, including six management plan files and six aspects and impacts samples.
. More than 1,500 audit questions covering ISO 9001:2026, ISO 14001:2026, and department-wise audit requirements.
. An EQMS compliance matrix, supporting exhibits, and management review templates.
Editable Documents to Simplify EQMS Implementation
Preparing an integrated management system from the beginning can require considerable time, technical knowledge, and coordination between different departments. The updated EQMS documents – 2026 – provide a practical starting point by bringing essential manuals, procedures, forms, checklists, and supporting templates together.
All documents are provided in editable formats, allowing organizations to modify the content, assign responsibilities, define operational controls, and maintain records according to their actual business processes. The audit questions can also be customized to prepare internal audit checklists for different departments.
A spokesperson for Global Manager Group stated, "With our updated EQMS documentation package for 2026, we aim to provide organizations with practical resources that simplify the implementation of integrated quality and environmental management systems. Our focus is to help businesses save preparation time, organize documented information effectively, and support their ISO 9001:2026 and ISO 14001:2026 certification journey."
Free EQMS Sample Documents Available
Organizations interested in implementing an integrated Quality and Environmental Management System can explore the available documentation structure and resources before making a purchase by reviewing the EQMS sample documents:
The package is suitable for organizations seeking to establish a new EQMS, improve existing QMS and EMS documentation, or prepare for ISO 9001:2026 and ISO 14001:2026 certification activities. The documents support implementation and audit preparation but should be reviewed and customized to match the organization's actual processes and applicable requirements.
Explore the Updated EQMS – 2026 Documentation Package:
About Global Manager Group
Global Manager Group is a trusted provider of ISO management system solutions, serving organizations across multiple sectors worldwide. With decades of experience in consultancy, training, and certification support, the company offers comprehensive services for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, HACCP, ISO 46001, and more. Global Manager Group specializes in system awareness training, internal auditor training, and consultancy solutions tailored to the unique needs of each organization. Their expert team is committed to delivering practical, high-quality solutions that help organizations achieve and maintain ISO certification efficiently and confidently. For more information, please visit
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