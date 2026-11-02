Softaken Update Lets Enterprise IT Teams Run Email Migration On Windows, Mac And Linux
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, November 2, 2026 - Softaken Software has released an update to its Enterprise Email Migration product that lets IT teams carry out mailbox transfers on Windows, Mac and Linux computers. The product converts and moves company mailbox data while keeping folders and attachments intact. Administrators who work outside Windows have often had to set aside a separate machine for this kind of task, and the update is aimed at removing that extra step.
Company IT environments are rarely uniform. One department may use Macs for creative work, another may rely on Linux workstations for development, and the administration team may stay on Windows. When a business changes mail providers, merges with another organization or retires an old server, the person in charge of the move is not always sitting at a Windows desk. With the update, that person can start the job from the computer already in front of them.
“IT teams rarely get to pick the operating system a migration project runs on,” said a Product Manager at Softaken Software.“Feedback from administrators showed that the data was ready to move while the right computer was not. Supporting all three systems lets the work start on whichever machine the administrator already uses.”
The product works offline, which means mailbox data is processed on the local computer and is not sent to an outside server during conversion. For organizations that handle sensitive internal messages, keeping the process on site can simplify internal reviews. Softaken's wider catalog also covers formats such as PST, OST, MBOX, EML, EMLX and MSG, along with backup, restore and recovery tools for email and database files.
For larger organizations, the practical effect is flexibility in how a project is staffed. A migration that might once have depended on one Windows workstation can now be shared among administrators using different systems, with each person working from their own computer. Planning can also be simpler, since the choice of tool no longer limits which machines can be used.
Softaken Software has been developing data tools for more than ten years. The company lists over 150 solutions and reports more than one million customers across over 100 countries. Its enterprise product is one of several tools in that range and is intended for businesses and IT departments that manage mailboxes at scale.
IT teams can review the product on the Softaken website and download a free demo to test it before buying a license. The company also lists round the clock support for questions about migration, installation and platform compatibility.
About Softaken Software
Softaken Software develops tools for mailbox conversion, data recovery, backup and file management. The company has been active for more than ten years and offers over 150 solutions for individuals, businesses and IT departments. Its catalog includes products for converting mailbox formats, repairing damaged email and database files, backing up webmail accounts and managing contacts. The tools are designed to process data locally on the user's computer, and the company reports customers in more than 100 countries. Softaken provides free demo versions of its software and a support team that handles questions about installation and use.
For Media Inquiries –
Contact Person: Media Relations Team, Softaken Software
Email:...
Website: softaken
Company IT environments are rarely uniform. One department may use Macs for creative work, another may rely on Linux workstations for development, and the administration team may stay on Windows. When a business changes mail providers, merges with another organization or retires an old server, the person in charge of the move is not always sitting at a Windows desk. With the update, that person can start the job from the computer already in front of them.
“IT teams rarely get to pick the operating system a migration project runs on,” said a Product Manager at Softaken Software.“Feedback from administrators showed that the data was ready to move while the right computer was not. Supporting all three systems lets the work start on whichever machine the administrator already uses.”
The product works offline, which means mailbox data is processed on the local computer and is not sent to an outside server during conversion. For organizations that handle sensitive internal messages, keeping the process on site can simplify internal reviews. Softaken's wider catalog also covers formats such as PST, OST, MBOX, EML, EMLX and MSG, along with backup, restore and recovery tools for email and database files.
For larger organizations, the practical effect is flexibility in how a project is staffed. A migration that might once have depended on one Windows workstation can now be shared among administrators using different systems, with each person working from their own computer. Planning can also be simpler, since the choice of tool no longer limits which machines can be used.
Softaken Software has been developing data tools for more than ten years. The company lists over 150 solutions and reports more than one million customers across over 100 countries. Its enterprise product is one of several tools in that range and is intended for businesses and IT departments that manage mailboxes at scale.
IT teams can review the product on the Softaken website and download a free demo to test it before buying a license. The company also lists round the clock support for questions about migration, installation and platform compatibility.
About Softaken Software
Softaken Software develops tools for mailbox conversion, data recovery, backup and file management. The company has been active for more than ten years and offers over 150 solutions for individuals, businesses and IT departments. Its catalog includes products for converting mailbox formats, repairing damaged email and database files, backing up webmail accounts and managing contacts. The tools are designed to process data locally on the user's computer, and the company reports customers in more than 100 countries. Softaken provides free demo versions of its software and a support team that handles questions about installation and use.
For Media Inquiries –
Contact Person: Media Relations Team, Softaken Software
Email:...
Website: softaken
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