Seen An Arabian Red Fox In Abu Dhabi? Authority Issues Guidelines On What To Do

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Authorities in Abu Dhabi have reassured residents that Arabian red foxes pose no threat to humans or pets, stressing that the animals are an integral part of the emirate's wildlife and play an important role in maintaining a balanced ecosystem.

Spotting an Arabian red fox, scientifically known as Vulpes vulpes arabica , in the wild can be a pleasant sighting for many residents, who probably have never seen the wild animal before. However, Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) issued guidelines on how people. can enjoy the experience without hurting themselves or the fox. "Foxes, like us, are sentient beings, and as such, should be treated in a way that shows compassion for their welfare," DMT said.

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The authority clarified that there is currently a significant population of Arabian red foxes in Abu Dhabi, while highlighting the importance of using effective and humane solutions for addressing any fox-related problems that may emerge.

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Guidelines

The DMT called on residents not to panic if they spot an Arabian red fox. They are urged to enjoy the moment by observing it calmly from a safe distance, without approaching the animal or attempting to feed it.

If needed, they can make some noise. Any loud noise or bright light will cause the fox to retreat, such as stomping the feet or shining a bright hand torch at the fox.

Food sources can attract foxes into residential areas, so residents are advised to always close trash bins properly and dispose of their waste responsibly. Responsible stray cat feeding can also reduce fox sightings in neighbourhoods.

Arabian red foxes, authorities stressed, are naturally timid creatures and prefer to avoid human interaction.

Arabian red foxes at properties, farms

Arabian red foxes can enter any property, like a farm, for several reasons like getting access to trash or food from a member of the household. Residents are therefore advised to securely close the trash at all times and feed outdoor pets, stray animals and livestock responsibly. They should also ensure all livestock and pets are kept within sturdy fencing to avoid predation by foxes.

Other deterrents may be used, such as secure fencing, secure structuring of livestock enclosures, tidying overgrown areas, secure composting bins, installing motion-activated lights, installing prickle strips to avoid foxes digging and using safe scent repellents, such as citrus peels, cayenne pepper, citronella oil, peppermint oil, commercial fox replellents and garlic.

Culling Arabian red foxes is no solution

Abu Dhabi authorities explained that while removing or culling foxes may seem like the easiest solution, it is ineffective.

This is due to the fact that Arabian red foxes, establish territories, with each territory being inhabited by a family group. The size of these territories generally varies based on the habitat. If a fox is removed from a particular area, it is likely that another fox will claim the territory within a few days.

The removal of foxes also often leads to an increased breeding population in the following year.

About the Arabian red fox

The Arabian red fox is a solitary predator with large ears a slender brown body and a long bushy tail. It weighs from three to five kilograms and rarely grow longer thatn 72cm. It feeds on rodents, birds, insects, desert vegitation, arthropods such as scorpions, and carrion.

Arabian red foxes live in a wide range of habitats across Abu Fhabi, from deserts to farms to inner cities and suburbs. Their presence in urban cities and suburbs has grown due to urban sprawl. Primarily nocturnal, Arabian red foxes have a lifespan of around two to four years.

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