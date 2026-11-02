Work From A Dubai Park For Dh50 A Day As New Workspace Opens In Al Barsha Pond Park

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai residents can now swap their home offices and coffee shops for a green setting, with a new workspace at Al Barsha Pond Park offering day passes for Dh50.

Open daily from 8am to 8pm, the facility allows residents to work or study while enjoying the park's recreational amenities. The Dh50 day pass includes access to the workspace and a“complimentary coffee”, making it an alternative for freelancers, remote workers, students and small business owners looking for a change of environment.

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The initiative, called Work from Park, is a Dubai Municipality project developed in partnership with Group AMANA and Letswork. It brings flexible working facilities into public parks, expanding their role beyond recreation and creating spaces where residents can work, meet and connect.

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Omar Almheiri, co-founder and CTO of Letswork, said the concept was born out of discussions with Dubai Municipality on how to encourage more people to visit public parks.

“The Work from Park" concept started with a vision from the Dubai Municipality team. The idea was to make parks more accessible and encourage more people to visit them, not just for traditional park activities.”

He said the aim was to build on the existing facilities in parks, which already offer sports, recreation and food and beverage options, by introducing another reason for people to spend time there.

“For Dh50, visitors can access the workspace throughout the day and receive a complimentary coffee from the facility's coffee partner. Existing Letswork members can also use their membership credits, with a day pass costing 10 credits,” he added.

The facility is designed to accommodate around 100 people at a time with different working needs, from individuals looking for a temporary desk to teams requiring dedicated spaces.

Ahmed Mohammed Almarzooqi, Manager of Dubai Public Parks, Dubai Municipality, said Al Barsha Pond Park was selected for the first phase because of its location and the range of amenities available to visitors.

“This is the first phase of the Workfrom Park initiative, located at Al Barsha Pond Park. We chose this location because of its strategic setting and the range of recreational facilities it offers, including a pond, jogging track and children's play area.”

Visitors can therefore combine their workday with time outdoors, while parents can bring their children to the park and make use of its facilities.

Almarzooqi said the workspace also includes facilities for those who need a quieter environment.

“We have several facilities here, including a private room for employees or students who need a quiet space to work or study, as well as a meeting room. Through this initiative, we are targeting different groups of people, including students and working professionals.”

For Letswork, the initiative could eventually extend beyond Al Barsha Pond Park, with other public parks and even beaches being considered as potential locations.

Almheiri said the partnership was also responding to changing working patterns, as remote work becomes more accessible to employees, freelancers and small and medium-sized enterprises.

He said the idea was to bring workplaces closer to residential communities while also making better use of public spaces.

“This aligned with Letswork's vision of creating more community hubs closer to where people live. Traffic has become a major concern, and with remote working becoming more accessible to employees, freelancers and small and medium-sized enterprises, we wanted to bring these two ideas together.”

He added that there had also been discussions about exploring communal spaces, including majlis traditionally used for weddings and other events, as potential workspaces.

The initiative supports the Dubai 2040 Parks and Greenery Strategy, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, reflecting efforts to integrate green public spaces with evolving urban lifestyles and working patterns.

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