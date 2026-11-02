Financial Abuse May Be More Common And Less Understood Than Many Canadians Realize, New Research Suggests

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research reveals a gap between recognizing financially abusive behaviours and identifying it as a form of domestic abuse

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domestic abuse can take many forms, but some are easier to recognize than others.

New research commissioned by The Allstate Foundation of Canada (“The Foundation”) suggests financial abuse remains one of the lesser-known forms of domestic abuse, despite the significant impact it can have on a person's safety, independence, and ability to make choices about their future.

The findings suggest domestic abuse may be affecting many Canadians, with most respondents (75%) reporting either personal experience with domestic abuse or knowing someone who has experienced it. As The Foundation continues its commitment to disrupting the cycle of domestic abuse through awareness-building, research, and partnerships with organizations working directly alongside survivors and communities, this research helps shed light on an often over-looked aspect of abuse: financial abuse.

"Financial abuse can make it incredibly difficult for survivors to make meaningful decisions regarding their safety and their future," said Vicky Sage, Chief Operating Officer, Shelter Movers. "When someone controls your access to money, your ability to work and the financial decisions you can make, your independence and ability to make choices disappear. We see this in our work with survivors every day. Our partnership with the Allstate Foundation of Canada makes it possible to reduce barriers and provide the support needed to help survivors regain their financial independence."

This research points to a significant awareness gap. While only 9% of respondents identified financial abuse when asked to define domestic abuse in their own words, 56% of respondents who reported experiencing abuse identified at least one financially abusive behaviour when presented with specific examples. The findings suggest there may be a gap between recognizing financially abusive behaviours and identifying financial abuse as a form of domestic abuse.

This research also highlights the real-world impact of financial abuse. Beyond awareness and understanding of the issue, financial barriers can limit a person's options and make it more difficult to seek safety. More than three-quarters of respondents said not having enough money to support themselves or their children would make it difficult for someone experiencing domestic abuse to seek safety. At the same time, respondents identified nonprofit organizations and social service agencies as among the most helpful sources of support, highlighting the critical role community-based services play in helping survivors navigate barriers and access resources.

For The Foundation, this research reinforces the importance of supporting efforts that increase awareness, reduce barriers, and strengthen access to resources for people experiencing abuse. As well, The Foundation works alongside community organizations that are helping create safe, strong pathways toward long-term stability and financial independence.

“These findings reinforce why disrupting the cycle of domestic abuse remains a key focus for The Allstate Foundation of Canada,” said Jessica Long, Vice-President, Head of Legal at Allstate Canada, and Vice-President of The Allstate Foundation of Canada.“By investing in research and working alongside organizations with deep expertise in this space, we're helping build understanding of an issue that can have a significant impact on a person's safety, financial independence, and future opportunities.”

This research was commissioned to better understand Canadians' perceptions and awareness of domestic abuse and to identify opportunities for education and outreach. The findings will help inform future awareness efforts by The Foundation and its partners, while contributing to conversations about the barriers survivors can face, including those related to financial security.

About this Research

This research was conducted online from March 16 to April 1, 2026, among 2,510 Canadian adults aged 18 and older. The survey was offered in English and French. Findings are based on self-reported responses.

About The Allstate Foundation of Canada

Established in 1977, The Allstate Foundation of Canada works alongside charities, nonprofits, and community organizations to help address some of Canada's most pressing social challenges. Through research, community partnerships, and awareness initiatives, the Foundation contributes to efforts that disrupt the cycle of domestic abuse, champion inclusive and accessible housing, and empower employees to create local community impact. By supporting partner-led solutions and amplifying community expertise, the Foundation helps advance understanding of complex social issues and contribute to meaningful, long-term change.

Support Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, confidential support is available: .

CONTACT: Cody Gillen The Allstate Foundation of Canada (416) 779-1143...