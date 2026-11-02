Leading Caribbean Bank Completes Phase 2 Of Temenos Core Banking Transformation With Validata's Agentic AI Platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Validata is pleased to announce that one of the leading banks in the Caribbean has successfully gone live with Phase 2 of its Temenos core banking transformation programme. Building on the Phase 1 go-live, Phase 2 extended the new core to accounts and deposits. Once again, the bank relied on Validata's Agentic AI platform to automate both the end-to-end testing and the data migration of the programme, delivering a smooth, efficient and low-risk transition.The bank is one of the largest financial groups in the region, recognized as a pioneer in digital banking and financial innovation, with assets of more than $13 billion.Agentic AI at the core of the transformationValidata's platform goes beyond traditional automation. Its AI agents don't just follow scripts: they understand the bank's business processes and data, then generate, execute and maintain tests, detect defects, and drive data transformation and reconciliation with minimal human effort. The platform learns and adapts as systems evolve, identifying new test cases and risks as the programme moves from one phase to the next, so the bank's teams can focus on decisions rather than repetitive tasks.'Digital Twin': A single layer that sits on top of any system.At the heart of Validata is its model-driven approach. The platform creates a digital twin of the bank's systems: a single intelligent layer that sits on top of any system, whether core banking, digital channels or third-party applications.Smart 'progressive' data migration at scaleThe bank adopted a phased co-existence approach to data migration, structuring the transition into three distinct phases to ensure a controlled, efficient and seamless process.Using the platform's high-performance staging capabilities, the bank achieved end-to-end data migration automation, incorporating reconciliation, auditability, historical data preservation and governance controls to ensure data integrity and transparency throughout.Continuous quality, end to endTraditional QA, where testing is a separate phase squeezed in before go-live, is not working for transformations of this scale and pace. Leveraging Validata's technologies, the bank moved from just automated test execution to software intelligence and continuous delivery, expanding automation beyond test execution alone and continuously testing every aspect of the digital experience.Integrated into the bank's CI/CD pipeline, automated functional, regression and performance tests run with every build and release, so quality is assured continuously rather than checked at the end. Coverage extends beyond the core to the bank's digital channels, including mobile banking, validating customer journeys from the mobile app through to the core.Built-in test data management and synthetic test data generation are a key differentiator. The automated regression suite built across Phases 1 and 2 is now a lasting asset owned by the bank, ready for every future phase, upgrade and release.Phase 2 also coincided with the bank's move from the Temenos Browser to the new Temenos Explorer user interface. Because the platform is model-driven, the bank tested the new interface efficiently, reusing its existing business models rather than rebuilding test scripts from scratch.Following structured training and knowledge transfer from the Validata team, the bank's own quality assurance team now runs its testing independently, designing, executing and maintaining its automated tests in-house, while Validata continues to support the bank as a strategic partner.“We are proud to continue supporting our client through their journey and look forward to driving even greater innovations together,” said Vaios Vaitsis, Founder & CEO at Validata Group.“We don't just deliver technology; we give our clients lasting capabilities to handle any change, whether that is the next phase of a core banking programme, a new interface or the next wave of digital services. That is how we measure success: by how confidently our clients move forward, knowing we are by their side. This continued success shows the measurable impact Agentic AI can bring to large-scale core banking transformations.”

GIANNOPOULOU MARIA

Validata Group

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Leading Caribbean Bank Completes Phase 2 of Temenos Core Banking Transformation with Validata's Agentic AI Platform News Provided By Validata Group November 02, 2026, 09:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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