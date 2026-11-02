OKX Sees $445M Net Inflows As Binance Outflows Top $7B

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto exchange flows are shifting quickly as Binance restores withdrawals after its record $6.3 billion hack. Data compiled by DefiLlama shows OKX pulling in the most fresh capital over the last 24 hours, while Binance continued to record net outflows as users watched the restart process and other exchanges competed for liquidity.

According to DefiLlama's exchange flow dashboard, OKX logged about $445 million in 24-hour net inflows, the largest among tracked venues. Bybit placed second with roughly $112 million in net inflows, followed by Gate with around $91 million and Bitget with about $54 million.

OKX led the last 24 hours with approximately $445 million in net inflows, according to DefiLlama. Binance still showed net outflows exceeding $7 billion as withdrawals resumed in phases after the $6.3 billion hack. Binance's tracked wallets remained dominant on DefiLlama at about $127.9 billion, compared with roughly $29 billion on OKX. Binance reported replenishing ~95% of affected assets by Sunday, with the remaining 5% tied to less liquid tokens.

Key takeawaysOKX attracts inflows while Binance leakage continues

The latest flow figures suggest a market in transition. While OKX and several other exchanges attracted new balances, Binance-despite restarting withdrawals-continued to face capital leaving net totals among monitored platforms.

DefiLlama data indicates Binance's net outflows were more than $7 billion in the period reported, an increase from roughly $5.8 billion earlier on Monday. The scale of the outflows stands out not only against peers, but also against the broader notion that exchange restart announcements typically help stabilize user behavior.

Binance said it began restoring withdrawals in phases at 6:00 a.m. UTC on Sunday, following its decision to suspend withdrawals on Friday shortly after the hack that late Thursday.

How much Binance held-and what users should watch

Even with ongoing outflows, Binance remains the largest exchange by assets tracked in DefiLlama's wallet monitoring. At the time of writing, Binance held about $127.9 billion in wallets tracked by DefiLlama-more than four times OKX's roughly $29 billion and far ahead of other venues in that ranking.

That disparity matters for traders and liquidity providers because it affects where rebalancing is likely to concentrate. When withdrawals are delayed or resumed in stages, balances can temporarily concentrate on specific platforms while users test the withdrawal pipeline, confirm arrival times, and decide where to keep funds for faster access.

For readers trying to gauge whether sentiment is improving, the key variable is whether Binance's phased withdrawal process reduces ongoing net outflows. Flow data tends to react quickly to operational milestones such as full restoration, consistent confirmation times, and transparent proof-of-reserves updates.

Binance's replacement plan after the $6.3 billion breach

Binance's hack response has centered on replenishing affected assets and providing updated transparency around reserves. The exchange reported that by Sunday it had restored approximately 95% of the assets it said were affected, up from 90% on Saturday.

The remaining 5% consists of less liquid tokens. Binance stated it continued buying those assets through both market transactions and over-the-counter (OTC) channels, implying a practical need to source instruments that may be harder to acquire quickly at scale.

To cover the replacement costs, Binance said it is deploying multiple internal resources, including its corporate treasury, a partial deployment of its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), and a portion of its futures insurance fund. Binance also pledged to absorb losses without passing them on to customers.

Separately, Binance referenced about $3 billion in stolen assets that were frozen by industry partners. In other words, the exchange's replacement efforts are distinct from recoveries that occur through third-party action after the breach.

Binance also said it published a new reserves snapshot, with an updated proof-of-reserves report expected on Monday. That detail is important for users because proof-of-reserves reviews often serve as the main reference point for whether customers and observers believe an exchange's overall backing remains intact amid disruption.

Token moves alongside the flow shift

While wallet flows provide a clearer operational picture, token price action also reflects shifting market perception. Over the past 24 hours, OKX's OKB token rose about 1.4% to trade near $113, while Binance's BNB gained about 0.3% to around $708, according to CoinMarketCap.

The relatively modest token moves compared with the scale of operational disruption may suggest that markets are separating“exchange-specific operational risk” from broader demand for major tokens-at least for the moment. Still, crypto investors will likely pay close attention to whether exchange inflows continue to favor competitors while Binance's withdrawal restoration fully completes.

Related coverage earlier highlighted volatility tied to the events surrounding Binance's record hack, including reactions in other crypto markets.

Going forward, the most important signals to watch are whether Binance confirms completion of the withdrawal restoration process beyond the initial phased restart and how quickly net outflows narrow as the operational restart settles. The timing and content of Binance's updated proof-of-reserves report may also shape confidence-especially for customers deciding where to hold funds while confidence in exchange handling of liquidity constraints is being tested.

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