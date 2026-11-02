Israeli Forces Pull Out of Hebron After 10-Day Raid, 3,300 Hit
(MENAFN) Khaled Dudin, governor of Hebron, said Monday that Israeli forces have pulled out of the entire city in the southern occupied West Bank, ending a sweeping 10-day military operation.
“Palestinian security forces have taken full control of the area following the Israeli withdrawal,” Dudin said.
Residents driven from their homes during the operation can now return, he added.
“Relevant authorities and Palestinian security forces are monitoring developments on the ground and working to provide the necessary conditions for residents to return safely,” the governor said.
The offensive began Oct. 23, after two Palestinian gunmen carried out a shooting attack that left two Israeli soldiers dead and three others wounded. Israeli troops subsequently killed both attackers.
Over the next 10 days, Israeli forces sealed off the city and surrounding villages and took over Palestinian homes in the Al-Jalda and Ein Deir Baha areas, turning them into military posts.
The campaign also included forced displacement, the demolition of homes, other structures and commercial properties, and damage to infrastructure.
According to the Hebron Governorate, more than 3,300 Palestinians were displaced or otherwise affected, particularly in Al-Jalda and Ein Deir Baha, and 15 homes and other structures were razed.
The governorate added that the operation damaged the local economy and infrastructure and disrupted education.
“Palestinian security forces have taken full control of the area following the Israeli withdrawal,” Dudin said.
Residents driven from their homes during the operation can now return, he added.
“Relevant authorities and Palestinian security forces are monitoring developments on the ground and working to provide the necessary conditions for residents to return safely,” the governor said.
The offensive began Oct. 23, after two Palestinian gunmen carried out a shooting attack that left two Israeli soldiers dead and three others wounded. Israeli troops subsequently killed both attackers.
Over the next 10 days, Israeli forces sealed off the city and surrounding villages and took over Palestinian homes in the Al-Jalda and Ein Deir Baha areas, turning them into military posts.
The campaign also included forced displacement, the demolition of homes, other structures and commercial properties, and damage to infrastructure.
According to the Hebron Governorate, more than 3,300 Palestinians were displaced or otherwise affected, particularly in Al-Jalda and Ein Deir Baha, and 15 homes and other structures were razed.
The governorate added that the operation damaged the local economy and infrastructure and disrupted education.
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