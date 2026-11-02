South Korean Soldier Die Near North Korea Border
(MENAFN) A South Korean Army staff sergeant was found unconscious with an injury at a military post near the North Korean border on Monday and later pronounced dead, a national news agency reported, citing military officials.
The soldier was discovered at a unit in Cheorwon County in Gangwon Province, the army said.
A South Korean news outlet reported that emergency services received a call at about 7:15 a.m. local time (2215 GMT Sunday) about a soldier bleeding from the head at a frontline guard post. The outlet’s report cited a gunshot wound, but authorities have not confirmed what caused the injury.
Military and civilian investigators are now examining the circumstances of the death, the army said.
The incident comes at a time of heightened tension between the two Koreas. In late September, a landmine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone injured three South Korean soldiers. Seoul blamed Pyongyang, which denied responsibility. North Korea has since threatened to deploy additional weapons along the border, while South Korea has warned of a firm response to any further provocation.
The soldier was discovered at a unit in Cheorwon County in Gangwon Province, the army said.
A South Korean news outlet reported that emergency services received a call at about 7:15 a.m. local time (2215 GMT Sunday) about a soldier bleeding from the head at a frontline guard post. The outlet’s report cited a gunshot wound, but authorities have not confirmed what caused the injury.
Military and civilian investigators are now examining the circumstances of the death, the army said.
The incident comes at a time of heightened tension between the two Koreas. In late September, a landmine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone injured three South Korean soldiers. Seoul blamed Pyongyang, which denied responsibility. North Korea has since threatened to deploy additional weapons along the border, while South Korea has warned of a firm response to any further provocation.
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