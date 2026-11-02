Kyrgyzstan, UNIDO To Hold Regional Industrial Development Forum In Bishkek

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On November 5 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) will hold a Regional Forum on Industrial Development focused on industrial transformation and investment mobilization in Central Asia.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, the forum is organized jointly by the Cabinet of Ministers and UNIDO under the theme "Industrial Transformation and Investment Mobilization in Central Asia".

The event aims to present Kyrgyzstan's priority industrial initiatives and investment opportunities, and to establish dialogue among governments, international financial institutions, development partners, private sector representatives, and potential investors. Discussions will be based on the Country Partnership Programme (CPP) between the Government of Kyrgyzstan and UNIDO.

The program includes:

- A high-level strategic dialogue on a shared vision of sustainable industrial transformation and the role of the CPP as a coordination platform.

- An investment dialogue on priority initiatives, including an integrated agro-food park, an e-learning platform for digital skills, and a climate-resilient small hydropower development program, as well as development of the pharmaceutical, textile, and garment industries.

- A regional exchange of experience on innovation cooperation among Central Asian countries in clean technologies and on developing quality infrastructure for electric vehicles.

- A closing session to sum up the results and define next steps. The outcomes will be reflected in a final document.

The forum will bring together representatives of the governments of Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian countries, UNIDO, the UN Resident Coordinator's Office, international financial institutions, development partners, businesses, and investors.