Drones Strike 2 More Sudan Power Stations, Blackout Grips Kassala
(MENAFN) Drone strikes knocked out two electricity substations in eastern Sudan’s Kassala state early Monday, plunging much of the state into darkness, local sources told a Turkish news agency.
The attacks hit the New Halfa and Aroma substations, witnesses said, and raised to 15 the number of power facilities struck by drones across Sudan in the past week. Targets have included stations in Khartoum, Gezira, Sennar, Red Sea, Gedaref, Kassala and River Nile states. Local sources said the two strikes caused widespread outages throughout Kassala.
Videos shared on social media showed fires burning at both sites. Civil Defense teams were seen working to put out the blaze at the Aroma facility.
The latest strikes followed a separate wave on Sunday, when drones targeted the Abu Hamad substation in River Nile state and the Al-Dabbah substation in Northern state.
Hours after those attacks, the Sudanese government said Sunday it had lodged complaints against Ethiopia with the UN Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council. Khartoum accused Addis Ababa of involvement in attacks on civilian infrastructure and power stations in several Sudanese states. Ethiopia had not immediately commented.
Sudanese authorities and rights groups have accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of targeting civilian infrastructure. The paramilitary group generally does not respond to such accusations and says it works to protect civilians.
The army and the RSF have been at war since April 2023, a conflict that began over disagreements about integrating the paramilitary into the military. The fighting has left tens of thousands dead and displaced about 13 million people, deepening a humanitarian and hunger crisis.
The attacks hit the New Halfa and Aroma substations, witnesses said, and raised to 15 the number of power facilities struck by drones across Sudan in the past week. Targets have included stations in Khartoum, Gezira, Sennar, Red Sea, Gedaref, Kassala and River Nile states. Local sources said the two strikes caused widespread outages throughout Kassala.
Videos shared on social media showed fires burning at both sites. Civil Defense teams were seen working to put out the blaze at the Aroma facility.
The latest strikes followed a separate wave on Sunday, when drones targeted the Abu Hamad substation in River Nile state and the Al-Dabbah substation in Northern state.
Hours after those attacks, the Sudanese government said Sunday it had lodged complaints against Ethiopia with the UN Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council. Khartoum accused Addis Ababa of involvement in attacks on civilian infrastructure and power stations in several Sudanese states. Ethiopia had not immediately commented.
Sudanese authorities and rights groups have accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of targeting civilian infrastructure. The paramilitary group generally does not respond to such accusations and says it works to protect civilians.
The army and the RSF have been at war since April 2023, a conflict that began over disagreements about integrating the paramilitary into the military. The fighting has left tens of thousands dead and displaced about 13 million people, deepening a humanitarian and hunger crisis.
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