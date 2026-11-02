13Th Art, Beauty Forum Concludes In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AQABA, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- The 13th Art and Beauty Forum concluded in Aqaba on Sunday evening, bringing together 65 artists from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Palestine, Libya, Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Tunisia and Iraq for a cultural event celebrating artistic expression and Arab heritage.

Organized by the Ayla Association for Culture and Arts at the Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort under the theme "Art Brings Us Together," the forum aimed to strengthen cultural ties among Arab artists and showcase Jordan's artistic, historical and tourism attractions through visual arts.

The closing ceremony was attended by Aqaba Deputy Governor and District Administrator Ahmad Al-Suhaim, representing the governor, alongside Aqaba Culture Director Tareq Badour, heads of official departments and civil society organizations, as well as local cultural and artistic figures.

During the ceremony, Al-Suhaim viewed artworks produced by participating artists throughout the forum, highlighting the diversity of artistic styles and techniques and their interpretations of Jordan's natural landscapes, historical landmarks and tourist attractions.

The artists' work was inspired by field visits to several archaeological and tourist sites, organized as part of the forum's program to promote Jordan's tourism potential.

Al-Suhaim underscored the role of cultural and artistic gatherings in fostering Arab cooperation and enabling artists to exchange expertise, noting that hosting the event further strengthens Aqaba's profile as a destination for culture, art and tourism.

For his part, Badour told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the forum contributes to revitalizing cultural and tourism activities while presenting the beauty of Jordan through the creative perspectives of participating artists.

He highlighted the Golden Triangle, encompassing Aqaba, Wadi Rum and Petra, as a rich source of artistic inspiration that helps showcase Jordan's cultural identity and civilization.

Forum Director and Chairman of the Ayla Association for Culture and Arts Ali Kreishan said the gathering provides a platform for Arab visual artists to present their creativity, introduce audiences to Arab culture and civilization, and strengthen bonds among artists from across the region.

He also pointed to the success achieved by previous editions, adding that this year's theme was selected to highlight Jordan's history, heritage and achievements through artworks inspired by the country's distinctive landscapes and cultural landmarks.

The program also featured visits to the ancient city of Petra and Wadi Rum Protected Area, allowing participants to explore Jordan's cultural and tourism assets and capture them through diverse artistic interpretations.

Kreishan noted that the forum is held periodically across several Jordanian governorates, including Irbid, Madaba, Amman and Aqaba.

This year's edition was supported by Sama Ayla for Exhibition Organization and Aqaba Transport Company.

//Petra// WH