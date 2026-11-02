Israeli Strikes Kill 4 Palestinians in Gaza as Ceasefire Toll Hits 1,583
(MENAFN) Israeli fire killed four Palestinians and injured 10 more across Gaza on Monday, a medical source said, adding to a steady stream of violations of the truce that took effect last year.
The deadliest single strike hit al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis. A source at Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza said one man died and five people were wounded, including a woman and two girls. Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired at least one missile toward a Palestinian in the area. A man who was wounded in a separate strike on al-Mawasi on Sunday afternoon also died of his injuries.
Elsewhere in the Khan Younis area, the same source said an Israeli strike killed one man and wounded four others, one critically. Israeli military vehicles also fired heavily toward areas east and south of the city, according to local sources and witnesses.
In central Gaza, an Israeli attack east of Deir al-Balah killed a 40-year-old man and left another Palestinian moderately wounded. Witnesses said an Israeli quadcopter dropped a bomb on a gathering of Palestinians east of al-Masdar village, and that Israeli forces demolished homes and buildings outside their deployment areas there.
Local sources said the area has endured days of incursions by military vehicles and bulldozers, along with heavy gunfire, artillery shelling and the razing of homes and civilian structures. Several families have fled.
Further north, witnesses in Gaza City said Israeli vehicles fired artillery shells and gunfire toward eastern neighborhoods, while naval vessels opened fire toward the coastline.
Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israeli violations have killed 1,583 Palestinians and wounded 5,711 since the ceasefire began on Oct. 10, 2025. The truce ended two years of war that has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 since October 2023.
The deadliest single strike hit al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis. A source at Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza said one man died and five people were wounded, including a woman and two girls. Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired at least one missile toward a Palestinian in the area. A man who was wounded in a separate strike on al-Mawasi on Sunday afternoon also died of his injuries.
Elsewhere in the Khan Younis area, the same source said an Israeli strike killed one man and wounded four others, one critically. Israeli military vehicles also fired heavily toward areas east and south of the city, according to local sources and witnesses.
In central Gaza, an Israeli attack east of Deir al-Balah killed a 40-year-old man and left another Palestinian moderately wounded. Witnesses said an Israeli quadcopter dropped a bomb on a gathering of Palestinians east of al-Masdar village, and that Israeli forces demolished homes and buildings outside their deployment areas there.
Local sources said the area has endured days of incursions by military vehicles and bulldozers, along with heavy gunfire, artillery shelling and the razing of homes and civilian structures. Several families have fled.
Further north, witnesses in Gaza City said Israeli vehicles fired artillery shells and gunfire toward eastern neighborhoods, while naval vessels opened fire toward the coastline.
Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israeli violations have killed 1,583 Palestinians and wounded 5,711 since the ceasefire began on Oct. 10, 2025. The truce ended two years of war that has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 since October 2023.
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