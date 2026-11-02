Sketch, Build And Play: QM Unveils Nov 2026 List Of Public Programmes

Calligraphy workshops, jewellery-making sessions, architecture activities and beach football are among the highlights of Qatar Museums' November 2026 public programme, offering audiences of all ages opportunities to explore art, heritage, creativity and sport across Doha. The programme features workshops, hands-on learning experiences and sporting activities across QM's museums, cultural spaces and community venues.

Activities include calligraphy sessions at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), drawing and painting workshops inspired by Mathaf's Baghdad Modern Art Group exhibition, creative design activities at M7, and beach football events celebrating the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

At MIA, Outdoor Sketching for Adults competition which is open to the public will be organised on November 2, from 3pm to 6pm. Participants will capture the museum's architecture and surrounding landscape with pencil and watercolour. On November 18, children can attend Journey Through Islamic Art, a storytelling session from 11am to noon, followed by the Planet Kids Club End-of-Year Celebration and International Day of Islamic Art from 4pm to 5pm.

The MIA Library Book Club will discuss Amin Maalouf's Samarkand on November 18, while its Film Club screens David Lean's Lawrence of Arabia on November 19. Other activities include Advanced Ruq'ah Calligraphy on November 21 and 28, and Creative Artwork with Arabic Calligraphy for adults on November 24.

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art will present workshops inspired by“What Lingers in the Artist's Mind: Experiments and Legacies of the Baghdad Modern Art Group”, through drawing, painting and storytelling.

Adults can develop portraiture skills during Art Lessons with Ismail Azzam, held every Sunday and Tuesday. Other sessions include Realms of Rhythm on November 7, exploring movement, sound and visual art, and Drawtastic with Iraqi Modernism on November 14 and 28, featuring drawing and painting with a live model.

On November 18, Action Model Drawing with Iraqi Modernism will explore Iraqi modernist techniques. Children and young people aged 9 to 17 can join After the Tour, the Story Begins, an illustrated story-writing workshop that day, combining a guided exhibition visit with writing and drawing. The programme continues with Beyond Reality: Through Dr Alaa Bashir's Vision on November 25, a surrealist drawing workshop for adults, and Yassin's Kite on November 28, a storytelling session for children aged 6 to 14 marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum will bring football activities to West Bay Beach from November 3 to 27, between 4pm and 7pm. Celebrating the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, activities include beach football, penalty shootouts, dribbling races, crossbar challenges and mini tournaments. Activities are open to the public and require no registration.

M7 will offer workshops in jewellery design, fashion, architecture and cultural traditions, including activities linked to its“Around the World in Jewellery” exhibition. The programme begins on November 2 with How to Pitch Your Fashion Brand: PR, Press & Celebrity Dressing, led by Bianca Brigitte Bonomi, Qatar director of ITP Media.

Children aged 9 to 13 can explore jewellery-making through Gifts from the Sea on November 7 and Body Adornment on November 14. Adults can attend Sea & Ocean:

Pearl Beading on November 11, led by Kaltham Al Majed, and Cosmos: Galaxy-Inspired Collection on November 25. Discover Architecture, led by MYMAR, takes place on November 14 and 21, while Customs & Ceremonies on November 21 invites children to design miniature versions of traditional garments, including the Thob Al Nashel and Bisht.

QM's Archaeology Department will present activities exploring Qatar's archaeological and maritime heritage. Paper Beads, on November 3, invites children to make colourful beads from recycled newspapers, inspired by archaeological finds from prehistoric Qatar. In collaboration with Seashore's Wasm initiative, Wasm Cleanup at Archaeological Sites will take place on November 4, 5, 7 and 26 at Al Zubarah Archaeological Site, Freiha Archaeological Site and Al Mafjar Heritage Village. The activities combine environmental conservation with learning about Qatar's heritage.

The programme concludes with Dive into Al Zubarah's Past, running from November 18 to 21 in collaboration with Unesco Doha Office, Alghais Diving Centre and Seashore Group. Divers will explore the maritime history of Al Zubarah, Qatar's first Unesco World Heritage Site, while learning about underwater archaeological recording and responsible diving practices.

Qatar Museums Museum of Islamic Art