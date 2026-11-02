MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) SAP Helps CHKP Group Connect Online and Offline Retail to Deliver Personalised Experiences at AV Life and FOTOMAX

Hong Kong, Nov 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - As omnichannel retail and the experience economy grow, consumers increasingly expect personalised service. China-Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Limited (“CHKP Group”), whose businesses span audiovisual retail, photo printing, beauty & wellness, and commercial audiovisual systems integration, has implemented SAP Engagement Cloud across its two core retail brands: premium audiovisual chain AV Life and FOTOMAX, Hong Kong's largest photo printing chain. By integrating online and offline customer data and interactions, the Group can tailor customer journeys to different segments, deliver personalised experiences and enhance business agility and growth potential.

AV Life, which operates more than 10 stores across Hong Kong, uses SAP Engagement Cloud to help deliver a seamless shopping experience. After customers try products and receive expert advice in-store, sales staff can instantly generate electronic quotations with unique promotional codes. Customers receive the same offers whether they purchase in-store or online. The system automatically credits sales to the originating store and salesperson, giving customers greater purchasing flexibility while resolving online and offline channel conflicts. Automated follow-ups also significantly improve sales conversion rates.

FOTOMAX operates more than 54 stores across Hong Kong, serving customers' frequent, emotionally driven purchasing needs. SAP Engagement Cloud contributed to unifying online and offline interactions for approximately 330,000 members, creating a single customer view. The team can segment members by life stage and profile-including newlyweds, Gen Z consumers, travel enthusiasts and pet owners-and send timely reminders, such as photo album printing prompts for a baby's 100-day celebration or graduation season. These relevant messages feel like thoughtful reminders rather than sales pitches, strengthening loyalty, encouraging repeat purchases and increasing average transaction value while maintaining a lean operations team. Automated reminders achieved an email open rate of 47%, compared with 42% for standard bulk emails, and a customer purchase rate of 14%, compared with 0.4%.

“Digital transformation is not just about improving retail efficiency; it also enables business agility and strategic decision-making,” said Stanley Sun, Chief Executive Officer of China-Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Limited.“Our brands and teams previously worked towards different performance targets. SAP Engagement Cloud supported our efforts to break down these silos, enabling frontline marketing and back-office teams to collaborate around a shared customer view. Making customer experience a Group-wide capability helps us respond flexibly to a changing retail environment and build a solid foundation for sustained growth.”

“Hong Kong's diverse retail brands and extensive customer service expertise provide a strong foundation for continued innovation,” said Winnie Nieh, General Manager, SAP Hong Kong and Macau.“We are delighted to work with CHKP Group. SAP Engagement Cloud aims to connect online and offline customer interactions, helping AV Life and FOTOMAX deliver personalised experiences while improving cross-channel collaboration and operational efficiency. This partnership demonstrates how cloud technology can help organisations turn customer data into tangible business value. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with CHKP Group and working with more Hong Kong retailers to drive digital transformation and sustained growth.”

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit ‚

For media enquiries, please contact:

Strategic Public Relations Group (SPRG):

Andico Tsui

[email protected]

+852 2114 4346 / 6902 3831