Carlson Claims Nov. 7 Could Trigger US Nuclear Strike on Iran
(MENAFN) Tucker Carlson warned late Sunday that Washington may be only days from a nuclear attack on Iran, alleging that Benjamin Netanyahu is lobbying Donald Trump to approve a strike on a suspected nuclear site in central Iran.
In a long post on X, Carlson named the alleged target as Pickaxe Mountain, where Israeli intelligence reportedly believes Tehran has restarted uranium enrichment.
Carlson is a conservative commentator and former cable news host whose show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, ran from 2016 to 2023. He now hosts an independent program on X, where he frequently weighs in on US foreign policy and global affairs.
He asserted that conventional American munitions cannot breach roughly 300 feet of solid granite shielding the site’s underground tunnels, leaving nuclear weapons as the only military option.
“Bibi (Netanyahu) calls Trump about it every day,” Carlson quoted an unnamed informed observer as saying.
Netanyahu’s political survival at stake, Carlson says
Carlson argued that the Israeli leader’s push for renewed military action is driven by his own political fate. He claimed Netanyahu needs Trump’s intervention to secure a 61-seat Knesset majority after the latest election results, and that without it he could lose power and face investigations and possible jail time.
He further alleged that Netanyahu has been pressing senior American officials, among them Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and US Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper, to restart large-scale combat operations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Carlson claimed, are following Netanyahu’s lead.
Former President Barack Obama, he added, also opposed the Iran peace deal being drafted in Doha.
Allies uneasy as economic toll mounts
According to Carlson, America’s Middle East partners are increasingly alarmed by the prospect of renewed fighting. He alleged that Netanyahu made a secret trip to Abu Dhabi on Sept. 27 to win UAE backing for a final assault on Iran, but that Emirati officials turned him down.
Eight months of conflict, Carlson said, have badly damaged Gulf economies and disrupted global energy and fertilizer markets. He claimed that 11 of the world’s roughly 850 oil supertankers were severely damaged in the Strait of Hormuz in October alone.
A nuclear blast at Pickaxe Mountain, he warned, could contaminate the Gulf and endanger the water supply of about 100 million people.
He also argued that a US nuclear strike would set a perilous precedent, potentially emboldening Russia to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, reigniting nuclear tensions between India and Pakistan, and prompting North Korea to attack Seoul.
“After the first nuclear strike, World War Three is inevitable. That war would be short and final,” he wrote.
Carlson also alleged that since February the Trump administration has quietly rewritten US nuclear doctrine to make first use of so-called “battlefield nukes” easier and more likely.
Vance and Witkoff push for diplomacy
Trump could decide by Nov. 7 whether to authorize nuclear weapons, Carlson said, while Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff are urging him to pursue a diplomatic deal with Tehran.
Carlson acknowledged that talks would be hard. But people who have spoken with Iranian decision-makers, he said, believe there is a consensus that more fighting would serve no one and that an agreement is worth pursuing.
He closed by warning that the fallout from a nuclear strike would reach far beyond Iran, arguing that the global public has been shut out of decisions that could endanger millions of lives.
“Now would be the time for them to speak up,” Carlson wrote.
Trump says US could hit remaining sites ‘within 10 minutes’
Carlson’s claims came a day after Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Saturday that one or two Iranian nuclear facilities remain potential targets and that the US could strike them within 10 minutes.
Trump singled out Pickaxe Mountain, saying he had military plans for the area. He did not suggest that a nuclear strike had been approved.
“You probably could look at Pickaxe Mountain, you have to take care of that. We can do that all very quickly,” he added.
In an Oct. 16 interview with a cable news channel, Trump explicitly ruled out using nuclear weapons against Iran.
Separately, a news website reported, citing Israeli and US sources, that Trump and Netanyahu had a tense phone call on Saturday. Netanyahu is pressing for renewed military action right after Tuesday’s US midterm elections, the report said, while Trump would rather let diplomacy continue.
A White House official said the administration does not discuss sensitive military plans, adding that Trump is keeping all options open to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Rubio has also said no final decision has been made on resuming strikes.
Iran denies any nuclear activity at the Pickaxe Mountain complex, and its supreme leader has cautioned Washington and Tel Aviv against launching further attacks.
In a long post on X, Carlson named the alleged target as Pickaxe Mountain, where Israeli intelligence reportedly believes Tehran has restarted uranium enrichment.
Carlson is a conservative commentator and former cable news host whose show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, ran from 2016 to 2023. He now hosts an independent program on X, where he frequently weighs in on US foreign policy and global affairs.
He asserted that conventional American munitions cannot breach roughly 300 feet of solid granite shielding the site’s underground tunnels, leaving nuclear weapons as the only military option.
“Bibi (Netanyahu) calls Trump about it every day,” Carlson quoted an unnamed informed observer as saying.
Netanyahu’s political survival at stake, Carlson says
Carlson argued that the Israeli leader’s push for renewed military action is driven by his own political fate. He claimed Netanyahu needs Trump’s intervention to secure a 61-seat Knesset majority after the latest election results, and that without it he could lose power and face investigations and possible jail time.
He further alleged that Netanyahu has been pressing senior American officials, among them Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and US Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper, to restart large-scale combat operations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Carlson claimed, are following Netanyahu’s lead.
Former President Barack Obama, he added, also opposed the Iran peace deal being drafted in Doha.
Allies uneasy as economic toll mounts
According to Carlson, America’s Middle East partners are increasingly alarmed by the prospect of renewed fighting. He alleged that Netanyahu made a secret trip to Abu Dhabi on Sept. 27 to win UAE backing for a final assault on Iran, but that Emirati officials turned him down.
Eight months of conflict, Carlson said, have badly damaged Gulf economies and disrupted global energy and fertilizer markets. He claimed that 11 of the world’s roughly 850 oil supertankers were severely damaged in the Strait of Hormuz in October alone.
A nuclear blast at Pickaxe Mountain, he warned, could contaminate the Gulf and endanger the water supply of about 100 million people.
He also argued that a US nuclear strike would set a perilous precedent, potentially emboldening Russia to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, reigniting nuclear tensions between India and Pakistan, and prompting North Korea to attack Seoul.
“After the first nuclear strike, World War Three is inevitable. That war would be short and final,” he wrote.
Carlson also alleged that since February the Trump administration has quietly rewritten US nuclear doctrine to make first use of so-called “battlefield nukes” easier and more likely.
Vance and Witkoff push for diplomacy
Trump could decide by Nov. 7 whether to authorize nuclear weapons, Carlson said, while Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff are urging him to pursue a diplomatic deal with Tehran.
Carlson acknowledged that talks would be hard. But people who have spoken with Iranian decision-makers, he said, believe there is a consensus that more fighting would serve no one and that an agreement is worth pursuing.
He closed by warning that the fallout from a nuclear strike would reach far beyond Iran, arguing that the global public has been shut out of decisions that could endanger millions of lives.
“Now would be the time for them to speak up,” Carlson wrote.
Trump says US could hit remaining sites ‘within 10 minutes’
Carlson’s claims came a day after Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Saturday that one or two Iranian nuclear facilities remain potential targets and that the US could strike them within 10 minutes.
Trump singled out Pickaxe Mountain, saying he had military plans for the area. He did not suggest that a nuclear strike had been approved.
“You probably could look at Pickaxe Mountain, you have to take care of that. We can do that all very quickly,” he added.
In an Oct. 16 interview with a cable news channel, Trump explicitly ruled out using nuclear weapons against Iran.
Separately, a news website reported, citing Israeli and US sources, that Trump and Netanyahu had a tense phone call on Saturday. Netanyahu is pressing for renewed military action right after Tuesday’s US midterm elections, the report said, while Trump would rather let diplomacy continue.
A White House official said the administration does not discuss sensitive military plans, adding that Trump is keeping all options open to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Rubio has also said no final decision has been made on resuming strikes.
Iran denies any nuclear activity at the Pickaxe Mountain complex, and its supreme leader has cautioned Washington and Tel Aviv against launching further attacks.
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