Nemetschek Group Brings New AI-Powered Max Solutions To The Middle East's AEC/O Sector

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Premium Archicad Max, Allplan Max and Bluebeam Max offerings bring practical AI capabilities across architecture, engineering and construction workflows Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – November 2026 – Nemetschek Group, a global leader in Construction AI and one of the world's leading software providers for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AEC/O) and Media industries, has announced the introduction of a new family of premium AI offerings across the Middle East: Archicad Max for architecture, Allplan Max for engineering and Bluebeam Max for construction.

Powered by the Nemetschek Intelligence Platform, the Group's common AI and data foundation, the three offerings are designed around a shared principle of using AI to reduce repetitive work, make project knowledge and data more accessible, improve quality, and enable professionals to remain in control of key decisions.

The new offerings come as the Middle East continues to advance its ambitious infrastructure, urban development, and smart city programs. By embedding practical AI capabilities within established design, engineering, and construction workflows, the Max offerings can help regional professionals spend less time searching for information, checking models and drawings, and completing routine tasks.

“The Middle East is home to some of the most complex and ambitious infrastructure projects in the world, and the opportunity for AI is not simply to automate more tasks, but to help professionals work with greater clarity, consistency, and confidence,” said Eng. Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director, Middle East, Nemetschek Group.“With the new Max solutions spanning architecture, engineering, and construction, we are bringing practical AI closer to the everyday workflows of the region's AEC/O community. This can help teams make better use of project information, strengthen collaboration, and focus their expertise where it creates the greatest value.”

One platform, multiple disciplines:

Archicad Max, Graphisoft's new premium Archicad subscription, supports data and AI-driven architectural practices with an agentic AI Assistant that can complete multi-step tasks directly within the Archicad model. Meanwhile, Allplan Max 2027 extends AI across the Nemetschek Group's engineering portfolio, including Allplan, SCIA, FRILO, RISA and SDS2, supporting connected modelling, analysis and fabrication workflows. And Bluebeam Max, available globally since May 2026, brings AI-powered productivity to construction teams through capabilities such as Smart Review, which helps identify design discrepancies and missing information early; Smart Overlay, which identifies changes across drawing sets; and Magic Markups, which automates repetitive markup and take-off tasks.

“AI in our industry only creates real value when it understands the project, works where professionals work and connects with everything else on the job,” said Julian Geiger, Chief AI Officer of the Nemetschek Group.“With Archicad Max, Allplan Max and Bluebeam Max, we are scaling one AI strategy across design, engineering and construction, built on a shared intelligence platform rather than isolated features. And we are doing it the Nemetschek way: open.”

This openness is central to the Group's AI strategy. The new offerings are designed to connect across tools, vendors and project partners, drawing on open standards including IFC and supporting interoperability across the building lifecycle. At the same time, professionals retain responsibility for reviewing decisions, reinforcing a human-led approach to AI adoption.

Bluebeam Max and Allplan Max 2027 are available globally, while Archicad Max is available with Archicad 30 and is rolling out by region. Availability, features, subscription packaging and pricing may vary by product and market.

About the Nemetschek Group:The Nemetschek Group is a global Construction AI leader and software provider driving the digital transformation of the AEC/O and media industries. With our deep domain expertise and intelligent, connected software solutions, we enable customers to turn data into real-time insights and smarter decisions throughout the entire lifecycle of buildings and infrastructure from ideation through planning, visualization, construction, operation, and renovation. Our AI-powered technologies and open standards approach boost productivity, collaboration, and sustainability for architects, engineers, contractors, building operators, and creative professionals. More than 7.5 million users worldwide rely on our customer-centric, human-led AI solutions. Founded by Professor Georg Nemetschek in 1963, today we employ over 4,500 experts globally and are ISO 27001-certified, underlining our strong commitment to data security and trustworthy digital innovation.

The Nemetschek Group, listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 1.19 billion and an EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025.