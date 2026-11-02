Emirati Mohammed Al Hakim Appointed Vice Chairman Of Multibank Group, Valued At US$32 Billion, And CEO Of MB.Io

Former Crypto regional executive brings UAE government experience and a track record of commercial growth and partnerships with Emirates and Dubai Duty Free Al Hakim will strengthen MultiBank Group's global presence, lead MB into new markets and develop MultiBank Exchange's institutional reach

Dubai, UAE, November 2026: MultiBank Group, one of the world's largest financial derivatives institutions, has appointed Mohammed Al Hakim as Vice Chairman of MultiBank Group and CEO of MB, who will strengthen the Group's global presence, lead MB into new international markets and oversee the expansion of MultiBank Exchange. The appointment supports the Group's ambitions across financial markets, digital assets and financial technology. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Working directly with Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, Al Hakim will strengthen partnerships with financial institutions, governments and sovereign wealth funds. His responsibilities include advancing the Group's capabilities in real-world asset tokenisation, institutional trading and cross-border settlement solutions through MB, its cryptocurrency and digital asset trading platform, and MultiBank Exchange, the fastest matching engine in interbank trading history.

The appointment coincides with the launch of MultiBank Exchange, as MultiBank Group advances its strategy to build an integrated financial ecosystem connecting traditional financial markets with the digital economy. According to the Group's disclosed figures, it has a reported valuation of US$32 billion (AED 117 billion) and has recorded trading volumes of US$450 billion (AED 1.65 trillion), with peak daily volumes reaching US$55 billion (AED 202 billion).

Al Hakim brings extensive leadership experience across government and international financial institutions. Before joining MultiBank Group, he served as President and General Manager of Crypto, following a senior leadership role within the UAE federal government. He is also a graduate of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Program.

At Crypto, he led strategic partnerships with Emirates and Dubai Duty Free that expanded the company's commercial reach across aviation and travel retail. These partnerships resulted in the launch of 'Crypto Pay' with Emirates in July 2026, enabling eligible UAE customers to pay for flights through the airline's website and app, followed by Dubai Duty Free in August 2026. The latter became the first airport retailer in the Middle East to introduce the regulated payment solution across its airport stores and online platform. Al Hakim also successfully secured a Stored Value Facilities licence from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates for Crypto, making it the first cryptocurrency company to obtain the licence.

Under his leadership, monthly transaction volumes for Crypto in the UAE increased 49-fold between January and December 2025, without a dedicated marketing budget.

He also advanced a government digital payments initiative with the Department of Finance in Dubai, including the launch of its pilot phase, and expanded institutional relationships with regulators, banks, financial institutions and international companies.

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said:“Mohammed's appointment represents an important step in our strategy to build a globally integrated financial ecosystem. His understanding of regulatory environments, institutional markets and digital assets, combined with his ability to establish high-level partnerships, will be instrumental in advancing our international ambitions. Mohammed will play a central role in translating this vision into sustainable growth and strengthening MultiBank Group's position in global financial markets.”

Mohammed Al Hakim, Vice Chairman of MultiBank Group and CEO of MB, said:“I am honoured to join MultiBank Group at a pivotal stage in its development. The convergence of traditional finance and digital assets is creating significant opportunities to reshape how institutions and investors access global markets.”

“My priority will be to translate the Group's international ambitions into commercial results, bring MB to new markets and build MultiBank Exchange's institutional reach. This includes establishing trusted partnerships and advancing solutions in tokenisation, digital asset trading and financial infrastructure. Working alongside Naser Taher and the Group's leadership, our focus will be on delivering practical, scalable solutions that support institutional adoption and connect financial markets worldwide.” Al Hakim added.