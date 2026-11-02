The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, Wins Two Honours At The Annual HEALTH Awards 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – November 2026: The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, has received two awards at the sixth edition of the Annual HEALTH Awards. The Centre received the award for Excellence in Health & Wellness (Product & Technology), while Chief Executive Officer Dr Craig R. Cook was named Healthcare CEO of the Year. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The awards were presented by H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and H.E. Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Medical Practice and License Sector at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, at a ceremony held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai on 28 October 2026.

Organised by HEALTH Magazine, the Annual HEALTH Awards recognise the individuals and organisations driving excellence, innovation and leadership across the UAE's healthcare sector.

The Excellence in Health & Wellness (Product & Technology) award recognises the Centre's technology-enabled model of care, which brings together advanced neurotechnology, evidence-based assessment and data-led treatment planning. The model supports clients with needs ranging from brain injury and stroke recovery to neurodevelopmental challenges, cognitive performance and proactive brain health.

The Healthcare CEO of the Year award recognises Dr Cook's leadership in building The Brain & Performance Centre into a leading destination for brain health, neurological rehabilitation and human performance. Under his direction, the Centre has combined advanced clinical science with a personalised, multidisciplinary approach to care.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr Craig R. Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, said:“Being recognised twice at the Annual HEALTH Awards 2026 is a proud moment for our whole team. These awards reflect our people, the care we bring to every client and family, and the science behind everything we do. With DP World's support, we have built something truly different in UAE healthcare, and we remain committed to raising the standard of personalised care for brain health and performance.”