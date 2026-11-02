Melania Trump Announces Successful Ceasefire in Ukraine’s Oleshky
(MENAFN) US First Lady Melania Trump announced Sunday that a temporary ceasefire in Oleshky, a city under Russian control in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, had ended successfully after allowing the evacuation of nearly 800 people.
"The mission was a success, delivering critical aid to the region and enabling the evacuation of nearly 800 people," she wrote on X.
Trump praised Russia and Ukraine for their "leadership and cooperation" in facilitating the truce, expressing hope that the humanitarian operation could help advance wider peace initiatives.
"I hope Oleshky serves as a foundation for lasting peace between both nations," she said.
According to Trump, the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 27 and ended on Nov. 1, in accordance with the agreed schedule.
Ukraine’s Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, also confirmed the conclusion of the truce, saying both parties had fulfilled their commitments during the humanitarian operation.
He explained that the suspension of hostilities enabled humanitarian supplies to reach Oleshky and allowed civilians wishing to leave the city to do so safely.
Lubinets added that the initiative was conducted through cooperation between the two countries’ humanitarian representatives, involving Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova, under the coordination of the US first lady.
"The mission was a success, delivering critical aid to the region and enabling the evacuation of nearly 800 people," she wrote on X.
Trump praised Russia and Ukraine for their "leadership and cooperation" in facilitating the truce, expressing hope that the humanitarian operation could help advance wider peace initiatives.
"I hope Oleshky serves as a foundation for lasting peace between both nations," she said.
According to Trump, the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 27 and ended on Nov. 1, in accordance with the agreed schedule.
Ukraine’s Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, also confirmed the conclusion of the truce, saying both parties had fulfilled their commitments during the humanitarian operation.
He explained that the suspension of hostilities enabled humanitarian supplies to reach Oleshky and allowed civilians wishing to leave the city to do so safely.
Lubinets added that the initiative was conducted through cooperation between the two countries’ humanitarian representatives, involving Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova, under the coordination of the US first lady.
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