West Bank Attacks Surge 52.8 Percent in October to 3,133, Report Says
(MENAFN) Israeli forces and occupiers launched 3,133 attacks across the occupied West Bank in October, a jump of 52.8% from the previous month, according to a Palestinian government body that released its findings on Monday.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, in its monthly report, attributed 1,764 of the attacks to Israeli forces and the remaining 1,369 to occupiers.
The sharpest rise came from occupier violence, which more than doubled, climbing 111.6% from September, when the commission logged 647 assaults.
The commission said the attacks covered a wide range of abuses: shootings and physical assaults on Palestinians, damage to property and farmland, the burning of trees and vehicles, and the seizure of property. It added that the tally also included road closures and incidents in which Palestinians were blocked from reaching their land.
The figures land amid a wider surge in military operations and occupier violence throughout the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, that has built since Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023. Over that period, the territory has also seen more frequent raids, tighter movement restrictions, land seizures and the forced displacement of Palestinian communities, along with the continued growth of illegal settlements and outposts.
In a landmark advisory opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, in its monthly report, attributed 1,764 of the attacks to Israeli forces and the remaining 1,369 to occupiers.
The sharpest rise came from occupier violence, which more than doubled, climbing 111.6% from September, when the commission logged 647 assaults.
The commission said the attacks covered a wide range of abuses: shootings and physical assaults on Palestinians, damage to property and farmland, the burning of trees and vehicles, and the seizure of property. It added that the tally also included road closures and incidents in which Palestinians were blocked from reaching their land.
The figures land amid a wider surge in military operations and occupier violence throughout the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, that has built since Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023. Over that period, the territory has also seen more frequent raids, tighter movement restrictions, land seizures and the forced displacement of Palestinian communities, along with the continued growth of illegal settlements and outposts.
In a landmark advisory opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
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