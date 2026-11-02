Opengate Capital Completes The Acquisition Of Maersk Training, The Global Safety Training And Gas Safety Services Busine...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--OpenGate Capital (“OpenGate”), a global private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Maersk Training and its subsidiary Maersk H2S Safety Services. The company, a provider of global safety training and gas safety services, is being carved out from A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (MAERSK A:CPH), a listed integrated logistics company. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Svendborg, Denmark, Maersk Training is a leading global provider of essential safety services and training. Through Maersk H2S Safety Services, the company provides specialized outsourced hydrogen sulphide and Health, Safety and Environment safety services for customers in high-risk operating environments. The H2S Safety Services team provides onsite supervision, monitoring and safety equipment maintenance where the safety of personnel and the protection of assets are critical. Through its training business, the company also delivers safety training, competency development and simulation through instructor-led, digital and virtual reality-enabled learning across the energy, maritime and renewables sectors. Driven by regulatory requirements and corporate safety standards, the company benefits from nondiscretionary, resilient demand and long-standing relationships with many of the leading global energy companies.

“We are pleased to complete this acquisition and to welcome Maersk Training to the OpenGate family,” said Andrew Nikou, CEO of OpenGate Capital.“Maersk Training is a global leader in mission-critical industrial safety services, with a talented team, deep customer relationships and a reputation for quality and reliability. We see opportunities to expand in high-growth regions such as the Middle East and South America, broaden the range of services and end markets the business serves and apply OpenGate's operational expertise to support the business' growth.”

“We are proud of where we come from and excited about where we are going,” said David Skov, CEO of Maersk Training.“Our Maersk heritage has helped shape our culture and the standards we stand for, and we carry those with us into this next chapter. Together with OpenGate Capital, we see exciting opportunities ahead, while our immediate focus remains exactly where it should be: on our customers, our people and consistently delivering the quality and reliability they depend on.”

About OpenGate

OpenGate is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation and growth. Headquartered in both New York and Paris, OpenGate has been building and transforming businesses since 2005. OpenGate's professionals possess the skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate has executed more than 40 platform acquisitions across Europe and North America. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit .

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