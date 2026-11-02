Xi Warns Against Gulf Rivalry as Oman Signs 14 Deals
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Monday that the Gulf must not be turned into a battleground for great-power competition, calling on all sides to work together to keep the Middle East stable, state media reported.
Xi delivered the message in talks with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, a state news agency said. In his remarks, Xi said the Middle East and the Gulf regions should “not become a wrestling ground for major-country rivalry and geopolitical conflicts, and that regional peace and stability require the joint efforts and care of all parties.”
The Chinese president also signaled a more active diplomatic role. He said China “is willing to enhance communication and coordination with Arab countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Oman, for the early restoration of regional peace and tranquility and the realization of lasting stability.”
The visit is the first by an Omani head of state since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1978. It unfolds against the backdrop of the US-Iran conflict, which began in February after US-Israeli military strikes on Tehran and has not ended.
Xi also pressed to lift the strategic partnership between Beijing and Muscat to a “higher level.”
“China and Oman share a longstanding friendship, which has a deep root, solid foundation, and bright prospect,” Xi told Haitham.
“In recent years, the two countries enjoy ever stronger political mutual trust. Mutually beneficial cooperation has produced fruitful results, and the traditional friendship has taken root in the hearts of the people. China stands ready to work with Oman to steer the strategic partnership to a higher level,” Xi said, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.
Haitham said China is now Oman’s top trading partner. Chinese companies working with the Oman Investment Authority have poured more than 33 billion yuan ($4.6 billion) into direct investments in recent years, he said. He added that Oman is prepared to conclude a preferential bilateral trade and investment agreement with China to deepen economic ties.
The sultan also urged wider cooperation in renewable energy, artificial intelligence, digital technologies, space, defense industries and logistics.
The commercial stakes are high. Oman ranks as China’s fifth-largest crude oil supplier and fourth-largest Arab trading partner, with bilateral trade hitting $36.73 billion in 2024.
The two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in energy, investment, artificial intelligence and technology, and they witnessed the signing of multiple deals spanning supply chains, green development and digital finance. Oman’s state news agency reported that the two sides signed at least 14 agreements, memorandums of understanding and cooperation protocols.
Haitham said China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Oman Vision 2040 could be linked, with green hydrogen, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure singled out as priorities.
He also reaffirmed Oman’s commitment to the one-China principle and backed China’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Xi delivered the message in talks with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, a state news agency said. In his remarks, Xi said the Middle East and the Gulf regions should “not become a wrestling ground for major-country rivalry and geopolitical conflicts, and that regional peace and stability require the joint efforts and care of all parties.”
The Chinese president also signaled a more active diplomatic role. He said China “is willing to enhance communication and coordination with Arab countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Oman, for the early restoration of regional peace and tranquility and the realization of lasting stability.”
The visit is the first by an Omani head of state since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1978. It unfolds against the backdrop of the US-Iran conflict, which began in February after US-Israeli military strikes on Tehran and has not ended.
Xi also pressed to lift the strategic partnership between Beijing and Muscat to a “higher level.”
“China and Oman share a longstanding friendship, which has a deep root, solid foundation, and bright prospect,” Xi told Haitham.
“In recent years, the two countries enjoy ever stronger political mutual trust. Mutually beneficial cooperation has produced fruitful results, and the traditional friendship has taken root in the hearts of the people. China stands ready to work with Oman to steer the strategic partnership to a higher level,” Xi said, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.
Haitham said China is now Oman’s top trading partner. Chinese companies working with the Oman Investment Authority have poured more than 33 billion yuan ($4.6 billion) into direct investments in recent years, he said. He added that Oman is prepared to conclude a preferential bilateral trade and investment agreement with China to deepen economic ties.
The sultan also urged wider cooperation in renewable energy, artificial intelligence, digital technologies, space, defense industries and logistics.
The commercial stakes are high. Oman ranks as China’s fifth-largest crude oil supplier and fourth-largest Arab trading partner, with bilateral trade hitting $36.73 billion in 2024.
The two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in energy, investment, artificial intelligence and technology, and they witnessed the signing of multiple deals spanning supply chains, green development and digital finance. Oman’s state news agency reported that the two sides signed at least 14 agreements, memorandums of understanding and cooperation protocols.
Haitham said China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Oman Vision 2040 could be linked, with green hydrogen, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure singled out as priorities.
He also reaffirmed Oman’s commitment to the one-China principle and backed China’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.
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