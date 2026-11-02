Von Der Leyen Congratulates Yotova on Bulgarian Election Victory
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Iliana Yotova following her victory in Bulgaria’s presidential election on Sunday, expressing her intention to maintain cooperation with the incoming president on several key issues.
“Congratulations to Iliana Yotova on her victory in the presidential elections,” von der Leyen wrote on X, the US-based social media platform.
She highlighted areas including security, defense, economic competitiveness and energy independence as priorities for continued cooperation between Bulgaria and the European Union.
“From security and defense to our competitiveness and energy independence, I look forward to continuing our joint work,” she said.
“For a strong Bulgaria in a strong Europe,” von der Leyen added.
Parallel vote counts conducted by five leading polling agencies showed Yotova securing between 56.6% and 58.2% of the vote. Her pro-Western opponent, Andrey Gyurov, received an estimated 38.6% to 40.6%.
Gyurov acknowledged the outcome during a press conference in Sofia, saying: “We accept the results, no matter how surprising they are,” while stressing that the end of the campaign did not mark the end of his responsibilities.
Yotova, who has a long-standing association with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), increased her support compared with the first round held the previous weekend. She had received 34.76% of the vote at that stage, while Gyurov secured 31.95%.
Her campaign focused on opposing further military assistance to Ukraine, advocating instead for a diplomatic path toward peace. This position contrasted with the approach promoted by her challenger.
“Congratulations to Iliana Yotova on her victory in the presidential elections,” von der Leyen wrote on X, the US-based social media platform.
She highlighted areas including security, defense, economic competitiveness and energy independence as priorities for continued cooperation between Bulgaria and the European Union.
“From security and defense to our competitiveness and energy independence, I look forward to continuing our joint work,” she said.
“For a strong Bulgaria in a strong Europe,” von der Leyen added.
Parallel vote counts conducted by five leading polling agencies showed Yotova securing between 56.6% and 58.2% of the vote. Her pro-Western opponent, Andrey Gyurov, received an estimated 38.6% to 40.6%.
Gyurov acknowledged the outcome during a press conference in Sofia, saying: “We accept the results, no matter how surprising they are,” while stressing that the end of the campaign did not mark the end of his responsibilities.
Yotova, who has a long-standing association with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), increased her support compared with the first round held the previous weekend. She had received 34.76% of the vote at that stage, while Gyurov secured 31.95%.
Her campaign focused on opposing further military assistance to Ukraine, advocating instead for a diplomatic path toward peace. This position contrasted with the approach promoted by her challenger.
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