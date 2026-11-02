AUD/USD Signal 02/11: Ahead Of RBA Decision US NFP Data
- Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7100. Add a stop-loss at 0.6985. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6985. Add a stop-loss at 0.7100.
The pair also reacted to the quarterly inflation report from Australia. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the headline consumer inflation rose 3.9% in the third quarter. The trimmed and weighted mean CPI rose 3.6% and 3.4%, respectively. These numbers mean that inflation has remained above the 3% target.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAs a result, economists expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will deliver its fifth interest rate hike on Tuesday. If this happens, it will move rates to 4.85%, the highest level in years, and expanding the spread between the US and Australian interest rates.The AUD/USD pair will react to the upcoming US macro data, including the private payrolls and the official nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data. ADP will release the official jobs numbers on Wednesday, with economists expecting the figure to come in at 68k. The official jobs numbers will come out on Friday.These numbers are crucial because they will help the Federal Reserve when delivering its interest rate decision in December. A strong NFP figure will lead to higher odds that the Fed will hike interest rates in December/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the AUD/USD pair has crawled back in the past few weeks, moving from a low of 0.6895 to the current 0.7030. It has stalled at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).It has also moved to the Point of Control of the fixed range volume profile. Also, it has remained above the Supertrend indicator. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the key resistance level of 0.7100. This view will be confirmed if it moves above the key resistance level of 7055Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best forex platforms in Australia to choose from.
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