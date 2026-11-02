Uttar Pradesh Tourism To Showcase Diverse Tourism Opportunities At World Travel Market London 2026

The Iconic Taj Mahal

Ramleela performance during Deepotsav

Rangotsav at Braj

Light & Sound Show at Dev Deepawali

Deepotsav - The Divine Saryu Arti

State to highlight its spiritual, cultural, heritage and experiential tourism offerings while strengthening international travel partnerships

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Uttar Pradesh Tourism is set to showcase the state's diverse tourism experiences and growing opportunities for international travel partnerships at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026, taking place at ExCeL London from November 3 to 5. Uttar Pradesh Tourism will welcome visitors and travel trade representatives at Pavilion N11-500.As one of the world's leading travel and tourism exhibitions, WTM London will provide Uttar Pradesh with an important platform to present its appeal as a year-round destination and strengthen relationships with international tourism stakeholders. The state's participation will focus on showcasing its rich cultural heritage, historic landmarks, spiritual traditions, spectacular landscapes, wildlife experiences, wellness offerings and distinctive culinary traditions.Hon'ble Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Jaiveer Singh, said,“Uttar Pradesh is a timeless confluence of culture, spirituality and heritage. From the eternal ghats of Varanasi and the sanctity of Ayodhya to the grandeur of the Taj Mahal and the living traditions of Kannauj perfumery, our state offers travellers an opportunity to experience the true spirit of India. Through our participation at WTM London 2026, we look forward to strengthening our engagement with international travellers and tourism partners, while showcasing the many unique experiences that Uttar Pradesh has to offer.”Mr. Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism & Culture Department and Religious Affairs, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said,“Our participation at WTM London 2026 is part of Uttar Pradesh's focused strategy to strengthen its presence in key international markets and build stronger partnerships with the global travel trade. The platform will help showcase the state's diverse tourism offerings and create new opportunities for sustainable growth in international tourism.”A Diverse World of Experiences at the Uttar Pradesh PavilionLocated at Pavilion N11-500, the Uttar Pradesh pavilion will offer visitors an immersive introduction to the state's diverse tourism landscape. The showcase will bring together the rich tapestry of experiences that make Uttar Pradesh a distinctive destination for global travellers.Spiritual tourism will form a key focus, highlighting sacred destinations including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Mathura-Vrindavan. As the birthplace of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, home to the revered Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the host of the Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh holds a unique place on the global spiritual tourism map.The pavilion will also showcase the state's grand cultural celebrations, including Deepotsav, Dev Deepawali, Rangotsav and Taj Mahotsav, reflecting Uttar Pradesh's vibrant living traditions and its appeal as a year-round cultural destination.Heritage and architectural splendour will be another important focus. From the timeless beauty of the Taj Mahal to Lucknow's heritage and the magnificent forts and landscapes of Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh offers visitors a remarkable journey through centuries of history, art and architecture.The state's growing experiential tourism offerings will also be highlighted, including nature and wildlife experiences, wellness tourism, traditional crafts, cuisine and distinctive cultural journeys. Visitors will have an opportunity to discover Perfume Tourism in Kannauj, widely known as the Perfume capital of India, where the centuries-old deg-bhapka technique of natural fragrance-making continues to preserve a remarkable living tradition.Uttar Pradesh's rich culinary heritage, traditional crafts and performing arts will further add to the showcase, offering international visitors an insight into the diverse experiences that extend across the state.Strengthening Global Tourism PartnershipsBusiness-to-business engagement will be a central component of Uttar Pradesh's participation at WTM London 2026. The exhibition will provide opportunities to engage with international tour operators, travel agents, destination management companies and other key travel industry stakeholders.Through these interactions, Uttar Pradesh Tourism aims to develop new commercial relationships, strengthen existing partnerships and encourage the development of new travel products for international markets. The engagement will also support greater destination awareness and contribute towards increasing international visitor arrivals to the state.Tour operators, hoteliers and travel service providers from Uttar Pradesh will also have opportunities to showcase their products and services, strengthening the state's tourism ecosystem and facilitating meaningful connections with the global travel trade.A Platform for the Next Era of Global TravelWTM London 2026 will bring together tourism professionals, destinations, travel businesses and global buyers to explore new opportunities and partnerships. This year's conference programme is built around the theme,“Resilience, Rebound & Reinvention: The Next Era of Global Travel,” reflecting the changing landscape of the international tourism industry.Uttar Pradesh's participation at this global platform forms part of its continued efforts to strengthen visibility across key international source markets and position the state as an attractive destination for travellers seeking authentic, immersive and varied experiences.The United Kingdom remains an important international market for tourism to India, supported by longstanding cultural and historical connections, strong personal ties and a substantial Indian diaspora. WTM London provides Uttar Pradesh with an opportunity to reinforce these relationships while introducing international travel buyers to the state's expanding range of tourism experiences.Uttar Pradesh: Where Spirituality, Heritage and Experiences Come TogetherWith its unique blend of spirituality, heritage, culture, cuisine, nature and living traditions, Uttar Pradesh offers a journey unlike any other. From iconic monuments and sacred cities to wildlife landscapes, wellness experiences and centuries-old crafts, the state presents a wide range of experiences for today's global traveller.Through its presence at WTM London 2026, Uttar Pradesh Tourism aims to build greater international awareness of the state's tourism potential and forge partnerships that will contribute to long-term tourism growth. The state will invite global travellers to discover a destination where ancient traditions meet new experiences, offering an unforgettable journey into the heart and soul of India.

RD

Directorate of Tourism, Uttar Pradesh

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Uttar Pradesh Tourism to Showcase Diverse Tourism Opportunities at World Travel Market London 2026 News Provided By Vinsan Graphics November 02, 2026, 08:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry



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