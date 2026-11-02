Vertiv Launches Global Ecosystem To Advance End-To-End Thermal And Fluid Management For AI-Scale Infrastructure

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Expanded Dow collaboration and new Solenis partnership combine thermal infrastructure, fluid health, monitoring and lifecycle services for AI-scale liquid cooling Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced a global ecosystem offering that brings together an expanded collaboration with Dow, a materials science company and provider of advanced coolant technologies, and a new partnership with Solenis, a provider of specialty chemicals and water treatment solutions, to help operators manage and optimize liquid cooling infrastructure as a single, integrated thermal system. The initiative integrates Vertiv's infrastructure, monitoring and global service capabilities with fluid chemistry, coolant and water treatment expertise.

As AI workloads drive unprecedented computing densities, liquid cooling is becoming a system-management challenge, not simply a component challenge. Reliability and performance now depend on the entire thermal chain, from heat rejection and chilled water infrastructure through facility and technology cooling loops, coolant distribution, fluid chemistry, filtration, leak detection, monitoring and controls.

“AI is changing liquid cooling from an equipment decision into a system-management imperative,” said Ron Bednar, Senior Vice President of Global and Americas Services at Vertiv.“Operators need to manage thermal infrastructure, fluid health, monitoring and lifecycle service as one interconnected discipline. We believe that managing these complex interdependencies and fluid chemistry together will help operators improve system efficiency and uptime, reduce risk and extend equipment life.”

Vertiv expanded its collaboration with Dow through the Dow Coolant Care Network and initiated a new partnership with Solenis to support end-to-end fluid management and thermal infrastructure services. Integrated with Vertiv's monitoring and lifecycle capabilities, these offerings help customers maintain fluid quality, address system issues and optimize liquid cooling performance throughout the system lifecycle.

Design for system compatibility: Optimize cooling systems for maintainability and operational efficiency while ensuring compatibility across fluids, materials and infrastructure components. Establish clean, stable systems: Use engineered flushing, precision filling, commissioning and filtration practices to protect cooling infrastructure and maintain system cleanliness. Monitor the thermal system: Gain unified visibility into thermal infrastructure through the VertivTM Next Predict monitoring and analytics platform. Detect and address issues early: Use continuous monitoring and integrated leak detection technologies to support early operational response and improve resilience. Continuously optimize performance: Apply advanced analytics, software and data-driven insights to improve efficiency and water utilization. Manage fluid health and total cost: Proactively manage fluid chemistry across technical and facility water systems based on system operating conditions to support equipment life and reduce total cost of ownership.

Through this ecosystem, Vertiv, Dow, and Solenis will help customers:

Vertiv integrates thermal infrastructure, fluid health, monitoring and lifecycle services into a unified operating model for high-density liquid-cooled infrastructure.

For more information on Vertiv's end-to-end portfolio of power and thermal management, infrastructure solutions, IT systems and services for critical digital applications, visit Vertiv.