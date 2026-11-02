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Fire Engulfs Hotel Near Everest Base Camp in Nepal, No Injuries Reported

Fire Engulfs Hotel Near Everest Base Camp in Nepal, No Injuries Reported


Date: 2026-11-02 03:59:47

(MENAFN) A large fire broke out late last week at Hotel Good Luck in Dingboche, Nepal, along the well-traveled route leading to Mount Everest Base Camp, sending dense clouds of smoke across the snow-covered Himalayan region.

Police suspect that the blaze started after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in the hotel's kitchen, according to reports.

All visitors and employees were evacuated safely, with authorities confirming that no injuries or fatalities occurred.

However, significant snowfall made firefighting efforts more difficult, while adverse weather conditions prevented helicopters from operating in the area for rescue or emergency response missions.

The 17-room hotel serves as a popular overnight stop where climbers and trekkers acclimatize before continuing their journeys toward Everest Base Camp.

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