Democrats Surge Ahead in 5 GOP-Held Senate Races, Polls Show
(MENAFN) Democrats are ahead in five Republican-held US Senate contests and effectively level in a sixth, according to new polling from a leading national newspaper and Siena University released Sunday, a sharp signal for Republicans as the midterm elections draw near.
The surveys covered seven battleground states. Democratic candidates lead in Texas, Kansas, Maine, Ohio and Alaska, while Iowa is a virtual dead heat.
Michigan: the lone Democratic defense
Michigan is the only Democratic-held seat in the polling. There, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed leads Republican Mike Rogers by 11 percentage points.
A major national newspaper reported that Democrats must hold all of their current Senate seats and flip at least four Republican-held ones to win a majority.
Race-by-race results
Texas: State legislator James Talarico, a Democrat, leads Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton 50% to 43%. Texas has not sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1988.
Kansas: Democrat Adam Hamilton leads Republican Sen. Roger Marshall 49% to 44%. The state last elected a Democratic senator in 1932.
Ohio: Former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown leads Republican Sen. Jon Husted 49% to 44%.
Maine: Former state senator Troy Jackson, a Democrat, leads Republican Sen. Susan Collins 51% to 45%.
Alaska: Democrat Mary Peltola holds a narrow 48% to 46% edge over Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.
Iowa: Democrat Josh Turek and Republican Ashley Hinson are effectively tied.
Trump’s economic standing weighs on Republicans
The polls also exposed deep voter discontent over President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy. Just 38% of likely voters across the seven states approve of his job performance.
Democrats lead Republicans by nine points on managing the cost of living and hold the advantage on that issue in every state surveyed. They also lead among independents in all seven states, and the surveys point to renewed backing from younger and Latino voters.
One warning sign for Democrats
Republicans did hold an edge among late deciders: voters who made up their minds in the past month favored them by nine percentage points.
Compared with September, Democratic candidates improved their standing in six states and lost ground only in Alaska.
Methodology
Pollsters interviewed between 610 and 1,215 voters per state from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1. Margins of sampling error among likely voters ranged from 3.3 percentage points in Texas to 4.8 points in Alaska.
The surveys covered seven battleground states. Democratic candidates lead in Texas, Kansas, Maine, Ohio and Alaska, while Iowa is a virtual dead heat.
Michigan: the lone Democratic defense
Michigan is the only Democratic-held seat in the polling. There, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed leads Republican Mike Rogers by 11 percentage points.
A major national newspaper reported that Democrats must hold all of their current Senate seats and flip at least four Republican-held ones to win a majority.
Race-by-race results
Texas: State legislator James Talarico, a Democrat, leads Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton 50% to 43%. Texas has not sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1988.
Kansas: Democrat Adam Hamilton leads Republican Sen. Roger Marshall 49% to 44%. The state last elected a Democratic senator in 1932.
Ohio: Former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown leads Republican Sen. Jon Husted 49% to 44%.
Maine: Former state senator Troy Jackson, a Democrat, leads Republican Sen. Susan Collins 51% to 45%.
Alaska: Democrat Mary Peltola holds a narrow 48% to 46% edge over Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.
Iowa: Democrat Josh Turek and Republican Ashley Hinson are effectively tied.
Trump’s economic standing weighs on Republicans
The polls also exposed deep voter discontent over President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy. Just 38% of likely voters across the seven states approve of his job performance.
Democrats lead Republicans by nine points on managing the cost of living and hold the advantage on that issue in every state surveyed. They also lead among independents in all seven states, and the surveys point to renewed backing from younger and Latino voters.
One warning sign for Democrats
Republicans did hold an edge among late deciders: voters who made up their minds in the past month favored them by nine percentage points.
Compared with September, Democratic candidates improved their standing in six states and lost ground only in Alaska.
Methodology
Pollsters interviewed between 610 and 1,215 voters per state from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1. Margins of sampling error among likely voters ranged from 3.3 percentage points in Texas to 4.8 points in Alaska.
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