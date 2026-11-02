Iran Cuts Peace Plan to 2 Days, Presses US to Lift Blockade
(MENAFN) Iran says it is still trading messages with Washington through mediators and has compressed its seven-stage diplomatic proposal into a version that could be carried out in just two days, officials announced Monday.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told his weekly press conference that contacts between the two adversaries are continuing, with Tehran’s existing proposal still serving as the foundation for indirect negotiations.
He said the initiative was debated at length during an Iranian delegation’s trip to New York, after which Tehran received Washington’s views via intermediaries.
Baqaei said the original seven-stage plan had been streamlined into a two-day blueprint, calling the faster timetable a “demonstration of Iran’s goodwill and constructive approach” toward diplomacy.
The plan, he added, could clear the way for talks to resume and for security in the Strait of Hormuz to be swiftly restored, provided Washington meets Tehran’s demands.
“The ball is now in the US court,” he said, insisting that no deal is possible, and the strait cannot be reopened or secured, until Washington lifts its naval blockade and meets those demands.
Qatar channel confirmed
Baqaei confirmed that Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi traveled to Doha to help relay messages between Tehran and Washington through Qatari mediation.
On a recent US letter, he said the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council will decide how to respond, guided by the country’s national interests. The letter, he stressed, did not launch a new diplomatic track, since Tehran’s current proposal remains the framework for indirect talks.
Who is leading
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf is heading the latest negotiations, the spokesman said, while the Supreme National Security Council retains oversight of the wider diplomatic process.
Caution over past failures
Baqaei urged caution about the renewed push, pointing to the collapse of the earlier Islamabad negotiations and recent remarks by US President Donald Trump dismissing those talks as a waste of time.
The exchanges come as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high over the US naval blockade and security in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global energy shipments.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told his weekly press conference that contacts between the two adversaries are continuing, with Tehran’s existing proposal still serving as the foundation for indirect negotiations.
He said the initiative was debated at length during an Iranian delegation’s trip to New York, after which Tehran received Washington’s views via intermediaries.
Baqaei said the original seven-stage plan had been streamlined into a two-day blueprint, calling the faster timetable a “demonstration of Iran’s goodwill and constructive approach” toward diplomacy.
The plan, he added, could clear the way for talks to resume and for security in the Strait of Hormuz to be swiftly restored, provided Washington meets Tehran’s demands.
“The ball is now in the US court,” he said, insisting that no deal is possible, and the strait cannot be reopened or secured, until Washington lifts its naval blockade and meets those demands.
Qatar channel confirmed
Baqaei confirmed that Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi traveled to Doha to help relay messages between Tehran and Washington through Qatari mediation.
On a recent US letter, he said the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council will decide how to respond, guided by the country’s national interests. The letter, he stressed, did not launch a new diplomatic track, since Tehran’s current proposal remains the framework for indirect talks.
Who is leading
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf is heading the latest negotiations, the spokesman said, while the Supreme National Security Council retains oversight of the wider diplomatic process.
Caution over past failures
Baqaei urged caution about the renewed push, pointing to the collapse of the earlier Islamabad negotiations and recent remarks by US President Donald Trump dismissing those talks as a waste of time.
The exchanges come as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high over the US naval blockade and security in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global energy shipments.
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