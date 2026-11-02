Retired Israeli General Warns of Deepening National Crisis
(MENAFN) Retired Israeli Maj. Gen. Itzhak Brik warned Sunday that Israel was approaching an irreversible breakdown affecting its military, economy and state institutions, arguing that the country had lost international support and legitimacy and could not sustain prolonged isolation.
In an opinion piece, Brik portrayed the situation as a broad national collapse extending far beyond ordinary political disagreements.
He described the outcome of last Tuesday's parliamentary elections as “the official death certificate of the State of Israel as we knew it,” criticizing television analysts for concentrating on parliamentary seats and coalition arrangements while ignoring what he viewed as more serious challenges facing the country.
Brik compared their coverage to an orchestra continuing to perform aboard the Titanic as the ship was sinking.
The former commander of Israel's military colleges and former Defense Ministry Ombudsman for Soldiers' Complaints argued that Israel was increasingly becoming an international outcast.
“We have lost legitimacy and allies,” he wrote, cautioning that the country would struggle to survive under complete diplomatic isolation for an extended period.
He also raised concerns about the condition of Israel's ground forces, describing them as experiencing deep organizational deterioration and declining morale. In his assessment, the military lacked the ability to protect the country against several simultaneous threats originating both inside and outside its borders.
In an opinion piece, Brik portrayed the situation as a broad national collapse extending far beyond ordinary political disagreements.
He described the outcome of last Tuesday's parliamentary elections as “the official death certificate of the State of Israel as we knew it,” criticizing television analysts for concentrating on parliamentary seats and coalition arrangements while ignoring what he viewed as more serious challenges facing the country.
Brik compared their coverage to an orchestra continuing to perform aboard the Titanic as the ship was sinking.
The former commander of Israel's military colleges and former Defense Ministry Ombudsman for Soldiers' Complaints argued that Israel was increasingly becoming an international outcast.
“We have lost legitimacy and allies,” he wrote, cautioning that the country would struggle to survive under complete diplomatic isolation for an extended period.
He also raised concerns about the condition of Israel's ground forces, describing them as experiencing deep organizational deterioration and declining morale. In his assessment, the military lacked the ability to protect the country against several simultaneous threats originating both inside and outside its borders.
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