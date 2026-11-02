Israel Opposition Plots Knesset Takeover Amid Deadlock
(MENAFN) Israel’s opposition is maneuvering to seize control of the Knesset by ousting its speaker and pushing legislation aimed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, local media reported Sunday.
Preliminary results from Tuesday’s election gave Netanyahu’s bloc 53 seats in the 120-member chamber, compared with 48 for the opposition and 19 for Arab parties. Neither side has reached the 61 seats required to form a government.
An Israeli news website, citing unnamed sources, reported that opposition leaders plan a four-way meeting at the home of Yair Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid party. Joining him will be Gadi Eisenkot of the Yashar party, Avigdor Lieberman of Yisrael Beiteinu and Yair Golan of the Democrats. The talks are meant to produce a joint plan for turning the election results into real power inside the Knesset, the outlet said.
The meeting comes ahead of consultations set to begin Nov. 4 at the residence of President Isaac Herzog, who will decide who gets the first mandate to attempt to form a government. Opposition sources told the website that Eisenkot has decided to accept that mandate if offered.
Shifting balance of power
Another critical date for the opposition is Nov. 10, when newly elected lawmakers are scheduled to take the oath of office, the website reported.
The opposition intends to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana of Netanyahu’s Likud party. The move could hand it control over parliamentary business and a chance to try to pass legislation during the six weeks before the deadline for forming a government expires. Leaders are expected to discuss a consensus candidate for the post, with Eisenkot, Lapid and Oded Forer of Yisrael Beiteinu among the names under consideration.
The opposition also wants to advance a bill creating an official commission of inquiry into the events of Oct. 7, 2023. The Israeli army launched a deadly war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023, killing more than 74,000 people, injuring over 175,000 others and leaving the entire enclave in ruins.
A second bill would bar anyone facing a criminal indictment from forming a government, even before a conviction.
Netanyahu, 76, is on trial on corruption charges that include bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and he could face prison if convicted.
Opposition leaders view replacing the speaker as a potentially important first step toward shifting the political balance, even as coalition talks continue. Success hinges on agreeing on a candidate and securing enough votes to elect that person.
Eisenkot has repeatedly said he will not join a government with Netanyahu, even under a power-sharing deal in which the two would rotate as prime minister.
Netanyahu has led a coalition of far-right parties since late 2022, widely described as the most right-wing government in Israel’s history. Since 2024, he has also been sought by the International Criminal Court on accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity tied to the war in Gaza.
Preliminary results from Tuesday’s election gave Netanyahu’s bloc 53 seats in the 120-member chamber, compared with 48 for the opposition and 19 for Arab parties. Neither side has reached the 61 seats required to form a government.
An Israeli news website, citing unnamed sources, reported that opposition leaders plan a four-way meeting at the home of Yair Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid party. Joining him will be Gadi Eisenkot of the Yashar party, Avigdor Lieberman of Yisrael Beiteinu and Yair Golan of the Democrats. The talks are meant to produce a joint plan for turning the election results into real power inside the Knesset, the outlet said.
The meeting comes ahead of consultations set to begin Nov. 4 at the residence of President Isaac Herzog, who will decide who gets the first mandate to attempt to form a government. Opposition sources told the website that Eisenkot has decided to accept that mandate if offered.
Shifting balance of power
Another critical date for the opposition is Nov. 10, when newly elected lawmakers are scheduled to take the oath of office, the website reported.
The opposition intends to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana of Netanyahu’s Likud party. The move could hand it control over parliamentary business and a chance to try to pass legislation during the six weeks before the deadline for forming a government expires. Leaders are expected to discuss a consensus candidate for the post, with Eisenkot, Lapid and Oded Forer of Yisrael Beiteinu among the names under consideration.
The opposition also wants to advance a bill creating an official commission of inquiry into the events of Oct. 7, 2023. The Israeli army launched a deadly war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023, killing more than 74,000 people, injuring over 175,000 others and leaving the entire enclave in ruins.
A second bill would bar anyone facing a criminal indictment from forming a government, even before a conviction.
Netanyahu, 76, is on trial on corruption charges that include bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and he could face prison if convicted.
Opposition leaders view replacing the speaker as a potentially important first step toward shifting the political balance, even as coalition talks continue. Success hinges on agreeing on a candidate and securing enough votes to elect that person.
Eisenkot has repeatedly said he will not join a government with Netanyahu, even under a power-sharing deal in which the two would rotate as prime minister.
Netanyahu has led a coalition of far-right parties since late 2022, widely described as the most right-wing government in Israel’s history. Since 2024, he has also been sought by the International Criminal Court on accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity tied to the war in Gaza.
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