Arab League Seeks International Investigation into Abuse of Gaza Prisoners
(MENAFN) The Arab League called Sunday for an independent international inquiry into alleged torture and systematic mistreatment of Palestinian detainees from Gaza held at Israel's Ramla Prison, urging that those responsible be held accountable.
In a statement, the organization condemned repeated attacks against prisoners housed in the facility's Rakevet wing, reporting that the incidents had resulted in injuries and burns among detainees.
The league said the alleged practices violated international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions and the Convention against Torture, describing them as “crimes against humanity” that required accountability.
It demanded an immediate halt to all forms of abuse and called on Israel to grant the International Committee of the Red Cross and independent observers unrestricted access to the prison. Such access, it said, would allow monitors to document detention conditions and ensure prisoners receive medical assistance.
The organization also urged the immediate release of detainees who are sick or injured and called for an end to arbitrary detention.
The statement came after the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office published a report on October 27 describing repeated assaults against Gaza detainees in the Rakevet wing.
According to the office, the incidents occurred on Fridays and Saturdays, with prison personnel allegedly using batons, pepper spray, tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades against prisoners.
In a statement, the organization condemned repeated attacks against prisoners housed in the facility's Rakevet wing, reporting that the incidents had resulted in injuries and burns among detainees.
The league said the alleged practices violated international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions and the Convention against Torture, describing them as “crimes against humanity” that required accountability.
It demanded an immediate halt to all forms of abuse and called on Israel to grant the International Committee of the Red Cross and independent observers unrestricted access to the prison. Such access, it said, would allow monitors to document detention conditions and ensure prisoners receive medical assistance.
The organization also urged the immediate release of detainees who are sick or injured and called for an end to arbitrary detention.
The statement came after the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office published a report on October 27 describing repeated assaults against Gaza detainees in the Rakevet wing.
According to the office, the incidents occurred on Fridays and Saturdays, with prison personnel allegedly using batons, pepper spray, tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades against prisoners.
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