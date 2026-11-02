Algeria Renews Cleanup Efforts at Sahara Nuclear Test Site
(MENAFN) Algeria began a second campaign on Sunday to clear radioactive waste from a former French nuclear testing location in the Sahara, with its Defense Ministry accusing France of failing to provide essential information for the operation.
The latest cleanup is being conducted at the Beryl E2 underground test tunnel in the In Ekker region of Tamanrasset province in southern Algeria.
According to the ministry, specialized Algerian teams are conducting the work under military supervision and in cooperation with the national body tasked with rehabilitating sites previously used for French nuclear experiments.
The operation includes locating contaminated zones, retrieving radioactive materials and placing the waste in specially constructed concrete storage containers. Authorities said all activities would comply with domestic and international safety requirements.
The ministry criticized France for what it described as avoiding its obligations and withholding documents and maps identifying the locations where nuclear waste had been buried.
It warned that unresolved radioactive contamination continued to obstruct development efforts in In Ekker and Reggane, located in the southwestern province of Adrar.
Algeria's initial partial decontamination effort began on February 14 at the Taourirt Tan Affella site in the In Ekker area, according to reports.
The latest cleanup is being conducted at the Beryl E2 underground test tunnel in the In Ekker region of Tamanrasset province in southern Algeria.
According to the ministry, specialized Algerian teams are conducting the work under military supervision and in cooperation with the national body tasked with rehabilitating sites previously used for French nuclear experiments.
The operation includes locating contaminated zones, retrieving radioactive materials and placing the waste in specially constructed concrete storage containers. Authorities said all activities would comply with domestic and international safety requirements.
The ministry criticized France for what it described as avoiding its obligations and withholding documents and maps identifying the locations where nuclear waste had been buried.
It warned that unresolved radioactive contamination continued to obstruct development efforts in In Ekker and Reggane, located in the southwestern province of Adrar.
Algeria's initial partial decontamination effort began on February 14 at the Taourirt Tan Affella site in the In Ekker area, according to reports.
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