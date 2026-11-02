Saudi-Led Coalition Targets Houthi Missile, Drone Resources
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition announced Sunday that it had launched a military operation to “neutralize vital resources” the Houthi group relies on to sustain its war effort and expand its arsenal, with ballistic missiles and drones singled out.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement that the operation took place Sunday morning. He cited the Houthis’ ongoing attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in both Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
The coalition’s joint forces command had tracked the Houthis’ “continued use of vital resources to support their war effort and bolster their military capabilities, especially ballistic missiles and drones,” al-Maliki said. He warned that the attacks posed a direct threat to civilian lives and the safety of civilian infrastructure.
The operation was meant to “neutralize” resources the group uses to mount repeated attacks, he added, saying they endanger the security of Saudi Arabia and Yemen as well as shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea.
The statement left out where the operation took place and what kind of resources were affected. It gave no information on casualties or material damage. The Houthis did not immediately respond.
The announcement follows a ground offensive by Yemeni government forces. Since Oct. 5, they have been pressing Operation “Dawn of Yemen,” aimed at restoring state institutions from Houthi control and retaking the capital, Sanaa.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis flared again in July, killing and wounding thousands and displacing more than a quarter of a million people, UN reports show. The escalation shattered a stretch of relative calm that had held since April 2022, and the humanitarian crisis has deepened as combat and displacement continue.
Yemen has been at war since the Houthis took Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement that the operation took place Sunday morning. He cited the Houthis’ ongoing attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in both Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
The coalition’s joint forces command had tracked the Houthis’ “continued use of vital resources to support their war effort and bolster their military capabilities, especially ballistic missiles and drones,” al-Maliki said. He warned that the attacks posed a direct threat to civilian lives and the safety of civilian infrastructure.
The operation was meant to “neutralize” resources the group uses to mount repeated attacks, he added, saying they endanger the security of Saudi Arabia and Yemen as well as shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea.
The statement left out where the operation took place and what kind of resources were affected. It gave no information on casualties or material damage. The Houthis did not immediately respond.
The announcement follows a ground offensive by Yemeni government forces. Since Oct. 5, they have been pressing Operation “Dawn of Yemen,” aimed at restoring state institutions from Houthi control and retaking the capital, Sanaa.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis flared again in July, killing and wounding thousands and displacing more than a quarter of a million people, UN reports show. The escalation shattered a stretch of relative calm that had held since April 2022, and the humanitarian crisis has deepened as combat and displacement continue.
Yemen has been at war since the Houthis took Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment