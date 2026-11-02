Marquez Wins Malaysian GP, Stretches Title Lead to 44 Points
(MENAFN) Defending MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez tightened his grip on the title race Sunday, taking the Malaysian Grand Prix for his seventh win of the season and stretching his championship advantage to 44 points.
The Ducati Lenovo rider crossed the line after 20 laps of the 5.54-kilometer Sepang International Circuit in 40 minutes and 14.236 seconds. It was his third win in Malaysia and his first there since 2018.
Marquez started second on the grid but wasted no time, passing pole-sitter Alex Marquez at the first corner. His younger brother briefly retook the lead, only to run wide, and the Ducati rider seized the opening to move back in front and manage the race to the flag.
Spain’s Pedro Acosta of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing took second, 4.172 seconds adrift. Alex Marquez, riding for BK8 Gresini Racing, completed the podium in third, 5.955 seconds off the winner.
The result, Marquez’s 80th win in the premier class, pushed him to 399 championship points. That leaves him 44 clear of second-placed Jorge Martin, who sat out the Malaysian round with a wrist injury suffered at the Australian Grand Prix.
Martin’s Aprilia Racing teammate Marco Bezzecchi came home sixth, 11.259 seconds behind the winner, and holds third in the standings with 332 points. Acosta, fourth in the championship, has 295 points, followed by Japan’s Ai Ogura in fifth with 278.
Marquez gets his first chance to wrap up an eighth MotoGP world title at the Qatar Grand Prix on Nov. 8, with two rounds still to follow.
The Ducati Lenovo rider crossed the line after 20 laps of the 5.54-kilometer Sepang International Circuit in 40 minutes and 14.236 seconds. It was his third win in Malaysia and his first there since 2018.
Marquez started second on the grid but wasted no time, passing pole-sitter Alex Marquez at the first corner. His younger brother briefly retook the lead, only to run wide, and the Ducati rider seized the opening to move back in front and manage the race to the flag.
Spain’s Pedro Acosta of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing took second, 4.172 seconds adrift. Alex Marquez, riding for BK8 Gresini Racing, completed the podium in third, 5.955 seconds off the winner.
The result, Marquez’s 80th win in the premier class, pushed him to 399 championship points. That leaves him 44 clear of second-placed Jorge Martin, who sat out the Malaysian round with a wrist injury suffered at the Australian Grand Prix.
Martin’s Aprilia Racing teammate Marco Bezzecchi came home sixth, 11.259 seconds behind the winner, and holds third in the standings with 332 points. Acosta, fourth in the championship, has 295 points, followed by Japan’s Ai Ogura in fifth with 278.
Marquez gets his first chance to wrap up an eighth MotoGP world title at the Qatar Grand Prix on Nov. 8, with two rounds still to follow.
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