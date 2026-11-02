Yemen Army Reports Major Losses Among Houthi Fighters in Recent Operations
(MENAFN) Yemen's army announced Sunday that its forces had “neutralized” close to 500 Houthi fighters and field commanders through 1,272 military operations conducted over the preceding 24 hours.
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said the operations also resulted in the destruction or damage of 169 vehicles, military equipment and heavy weapons. However, he did not clarify how many of those described as neutralized had been killed or injured.
In a statement posted on X, al-Nuzaili explained that the strikes targeted Houthi positions, troop reinforcements, defensive installations, firing sites and supply lines under the framework of Operation Dawn of Yemen.
He said the campaign was intended to facilitate ground advances and help government forces regain control of positions along the Al-Jawf front in northern Yemen.
The spokesman added that military activities were continuing across Marib, Al-Bayda, Lahj and Taiz provinces.
In Taiz, government troops and allied Popular Resistance fighters were engaged in confrontations with Houthi forces, supported by aircraft, drones and artillery, according to al-Nuzaili.
He stressed that the army was taking measures to minimize risks to civilians and protect civilian infrastructure.
Earlier, the military reported intercepting two Houthi drones and conducting airstrikes against the group's positions in Al-Misrakh district, south of Taiz.
Separately, the Interior Ministry reported that a Houthi drone attack on a residential property in western Taiz killed a woman and a girl and injured another woman.
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said the operations also resulted in the destruction or damage of 169 vehicles, military equipment and heavy weapons. However, he did not clarify how many of those described as neutralized had been killed or injured.
In a statement posted on X, al-Nuzaili explained that the strikes targeted Houthi positions, troop reinforcements, defensive installations, firing sites and supply lines under the framework of Operation Dawn of Yemen.
He said the campaign was intended to facilitate ground advances and help government forces regain control of positions along the Al-Jawf front in northern Yemen.
The spokesman added that military activities were continuing across Marib, Al-Bayda, Lahj and Taiz provinces.
In Taiz, government troops and allied Popular Resistance fighters were engaged in confrontations with Houthi forces, supported by aircraft, drones and artillery, according to al-Nuzaili.
He stressed that the army was taking measures to minimize risks to civilians and protect civilian infrastructure.
Earlier, the military reported intercepting two Houthi drones and conducting airstrikes against the group's positions in Al-Misrakh district, south of Taiz.
Separately, the Interior Ministry reported that a Houthi drone attack on a residential property in western Taiz killed a woman and a girl and injured another woman.
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