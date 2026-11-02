Yamaha Pulls Out of Qatar MotoGP Over Middle East Travel Ban
(MENAFN) Yamaha will skip next weekend’s Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix, the Japanese manufacturer said Sunday, pointing to company-wide travel restrictions tied to the conflict in the Middle East.
The withdrawal comes even though MotoGP organizers have said the Nov. 6-8 race at Lusail International Circuit can go ahead safely.
In a statement, Yamaha said it had reviewed the situation and found no grounds to lift its restrictions.
“Following its latest assessment of the situation in the Middle East, Yamaha has not identified sufficient grounds to change its existing company-wide travel restrictions,” the manufacturer said in a statement.
“As a result, Yamaha has informed MotoGP Group about its decision not to participate in the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix,” it added.
Yamaha stressed that the call rested on its own reading of the available information and was separate from the safety measures put in place by MotoGP and the event organizers.
The pullout is expected to hit both Yamaha’s factory squad and its satellite partner Pramac, potentially sidelining four riders: Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez, who is standing in for injured Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu.
“Yamaha remains fully committed to MotoGP and looks forward to returning to competition at the Portuguese Grand Prix,” the manufacturer said.
That race is set for Nov. 20-22.
MotoGP voices disappointment, flags consequences
MotoGP Group said it was disappointed by the decision, arguing it did not square with the safety assurances given to championship participants.
“While we recognise the team is subject to a broader corporate policy restricting travel to the Middle East, we do not believe this decision reflects the extensive assurances provided to all championship stakeholders,” it said.
The organization said talks with Qatari authorities, independent safety advisers and race organizers had turned up no reason to alter plans, and that every other manufacturer and team had confirmed it would attend.
It added that Yamaha’s exit carries contractual implications, while any sporting penalties would fall to the sport’s international governing body under championship regulations.
The Qatar Grand Prix was originally slated for April but was pushed back to November because of the Middle East conflict.
The withdrawal comes even though MotoGP organizers have said the Nov. 6-8 race at Lusail International Circuit can go ahead safely.
In a statement, Yamaha said it had reviewed the situation and found no grounds to lift its restrictions.
“Following its latest assessment of the situation in the Middle East, Yamaha has not identified sufficient grounds to change its existing company-wide travel restrictions,” the manufacturer said in a statement.
“As a result, Yamaha has informed MotoGP Group about its decision not to participate in the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix,” it added.
Yamaha stressed that the call rested on its own reading of the available information and was separate from the safety measures put in place by MotoGP and the event organizers.
The pullout is expected to hit both Yamaha’s factory squad and its satellite partner Pramac, potentially sidelining four riders: Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez, who is standing in for injured Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu.
“Yamaha remains fully committed to MotoGP and looks forward to returning to competition at the Portuguese Grand Prix,” the manufacturer said.
That race is set for Nov. 20-22.
MotoGP voices disappointment, flags consequences
MotoGP Group said it was disappointed by the decision, arguing it did not square with the safety assurances given to championship participants.
“While we recognise the team is subject to a broader corporate policy restricting travel to the Middle East, we do not believe this decision reflects the extensive assurances provided to all championship stakeholders,” it said.
The organization said talks with Qatari authorities, independent safety advisers and race organizers had turned up no reason to alter plans, and that every other manufacturer and team had confirmed it would attend.
It added that Yamaha’s exit carries contractual implications, while any sporting penalties would fall to the sport’s international governing body under championship regulations.
The Qatar Grand Prix was originally slated for April but was pushed back to November because of the Middle East conflict.
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