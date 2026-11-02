Libya Leaders Push Political Deal, Judicial Independence
(MENAFN) Libya’s two top political figures met Sunday to press for a national settlement that would clear the way for elections, as the country’s long deadlock persists.
Presidential Council head Mohamed al-Menfi and High Council of State chief Mohamed Takala reviewed recent political developments and ways to restart the stalled political process, the Presidential Council said in a statement. Their stated goal was a comprehensive national settlement leading to a vote.
The statement said the two men agreed the judiciary must be protected and kept independent, and that it must be shielded from “any interference or political alignments,” the statement said. They called it a constitutional pillar of state stability and a guarantor of the rule of law, rights and freedoms.
They also stressed that sovereign institutions must remain united and independent, with their legally defined mandates and powers respected, to prevent rival decision-making or their use in political disputes.
The meeting followed a Wednesday decision by Libya’s 4+4 dialogue committee to widen consultations with the various branches of the judiciary. The aim is to unify the judicial system and secure its role in backing presidential and parliamentary elections.
The committee has held UN-sponsored talks since April 2026 to break the political stalemate and advance the UN roadmap, particularly on elections and unifying executive authority. On Aug. 30, it agreed to reconstitute the board of the High National Elections Commission and to set a timetable for presidential and parliamentary elections within no more than 24 months, under a single executive authority and unified national institutions.
The committee has eight members: four representing the Government of National Unity and four from the general command of forces in the country’s east.
Presidential Council head Mohamed al-Menfi and High Council of State chief Mohamed Takala reviewed recent political developments and ways to restart the stalled political process, the Presidential Council said in a statement. Their stated goal was a comprehensive national settlement leading to a vote.
The statement said the two men agreed the judiciary must be protected and kept independent, and that it must be shielded from “any interference or political alignments,” the statement said. They called it a constitutional pillar of state stability and a guarantor of the rule of law, rights and freedoms.
They also stressed that sovereign institutions must remain united and independent, with their legally defined mandates and powers respected, to prevent rival decision-making or their use in political disputes.
The meeting followed a Wednesday decision by Libya’s 4+4 dialogue committee to widen consultations with the various branches of the judiciary. The aim is to unify the judicial system and secure its role in backing presidential and parliamentary elections.
The committee has held UN-sponsored talks since April 2026 to break the political stalemate and advance the UN roadmap, particularly on elections and unifying executive authority. On Aug. 30, it agreed to reconstitute the board of the High National Elections Commission and to set a timetable for presidential and parliamentary elections within no more than 24 months, under a single executive authority and unified national institutions.
The committee has eight members: four representing the Government of National Unity and four from the general command of forces in the country’s east.
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