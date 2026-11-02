Sudan Accuses Ethiopia of Facilitating Drone Attacks, Files UN Complaints
(MENAFN) Sudan announced late Sunday that it had lodged formal complaints with the UN Security Council and the African Union's Peace and Security Council against Ethiopia over alleged drone strikes launched from its territory.
The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said the reported attacks struck civilian locations and electricity facilities across several states, resulting in civilian casualties and interruptions to essential services.
In its submissions, the ministry said it had provided documents that it claimed demonstrated the use of Ethiopian territory by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to launch drones equipped with explosives and missiles against civilian targets and critical infrastructure.
Khartoum described the alleged operations as hostile actions carried out from Ethiopian territory, arguing that they constituted a violation of the UN Charter.
The ministry urged Ethiopia to immediately stop what it described as hostile activities. It also called on the international community to hold the RSF responsible and ensure that the Ethiopian government is subject to international law.
Ethiopia had not issued an immediate response to the Sudanese accusations.
The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said the reported attacks struck civilian locations and electricity facilities across several states, resulting in civilian casualties and interruptions to essential services.
In its submissions, the ministry said it had provided documents that it claimed demonstrated the use of Ethiopian territory by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to launch drones equipped with explosives and missiles against civilian targets and critical infrastructure.
Khartoum described the alleged operations as hostile actions carried out from Ethiopian territory, arguing that they constituted a violation of the UN Charter.
The ministry urged Ethiopia to immediately stop what it described as hostile activities. It also called on the international community to hold the RSF responsible and ensure that the Ethiopian government is subject to international law.
Ethiopia had not issued an immediate response to the Sudanese accusations.
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