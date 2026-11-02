Jerusalem Protests Erupt Over Arrest of Ultra-Orthodox Draft Evader
(MENAFN) Clashes erupted between Israeli police and ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators in Jerusalem late Sunday following the arrest of a community member accused of failing to comply with military service requirements.
Approximately 200 protesters gathered on Shivtei Yisrael Street, blocking light rail tracks in response to the arrest, according to reports.
Police and Border Police units moved to disperse the crowd and restore traffic along Haim Bar-Lev Road. Video footage showed officers deploying stun grenades and water cannons during the confrontation.
Earlier that day, separate demonstrations by ultra-Orthodox protesters disrupted roads leading to a military recruitment center near Tel Aviv, where clashes with security forces were also reported. The gathering was organized in opposition to the enlistment of members of their religious community.
Compulsory military service remains a contentious issue among Haredim, as ultra-Orthodox Jews are known. Many oppose serving in the armed forces and seek to preserve exemptions for students attending religious seminaries. Meanwhile, political parties and families of Israeli soldiers have called for those exemptions to be abolished.
Approximately 200 protesters gathered on Shivtei Yisrael Street, blocking light rail tracks in response to the arrest, according to reports.
Police and Border Police units moved to disperse the crowd and restore traffic along Haim Bar-Lev Road. Video footage showed officers deploying stun grenades and water cannons during the confrontation.
Earlier that day, separate demonstrations by ultra-Orthodox protesters disrupted roads leading to a military recruitment center near Tel Aviv, where clashes with security forces were also reported. The gathering was organized in opposition to the enlistment of members of their religious community.
Compulsory military service remains a contentious issue among Haredim, as ultra-Orthodox Jews are known. Many oppose serving in the armed forces and seek to preserve exemptions for students attending religious seminaries. Meanwhile, political parties and families of Israeli soldiers have called for those exemptions to be abolished.
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