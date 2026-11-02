Zelenskyy Says Russia’s Losses Peaked in October
(MENAFN) Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russia suffered its heaviest monthly troop losses of the entire war in October, with 54,400 soldiers killed or seriously wounded, according to the Ukrainian president.
Writing on X, Zelenskyy said Ukraine retook 96.2 square kilometers (37.1 square miles) of territory over the month. That was 10.4 square kilometers more than Russian forces seized in the same period, he said.
The Ukrainian leader also pointed to October 21 as the deadliest single day for Russian forces, with 2,250 casualties he described as a “record” for daily losses.
“Russia is suffering losses. We are holding our positions, liberating territory, and making every day of the war as costly as possible for the aggressor,” he said. “To stop these insane losses, all Russia needs to do is choose a ceasefire and diplomacy.”
Moscow has not responded to the claims. Independent confirmation of the figures remains difficult because the war is still under way.
Writing on X, Zelenskyy said Ukraine retook 96.2 square kilometers (37.1 square miles) of territory over the month. That was 10.4 square kilometers more than Russian forces seized in the same period, he said.
The Ukrainian leader also pointed to October 21 as the deadliest single day for Russian forces, with 2,250 casualties he described as a “record” for daily losses.
“Russia is suffering losses. We are holding our positions, liberating territory, and making every day of the war as costly as possible for the aggressor,” he said. “To stop these insane losses, all Russia needs to do is choose a ceasefire and diplomacy.”
Moscow has not responded to the claims. Independent confirmation of the figures remains difficult because the war is still under way.
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