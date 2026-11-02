Tshisekedi Condemns Belgian Property Raids Targeting Relatives
(MENAFN) Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has accused unnamed parties of orchestrating a deliberate "plot" against his family amid a Belgian investigation into alleged money laundering involving revenues from Congolese mining operations, according to a video published by his office on Sunday.
His comments followed searches conducted by Belgian police approximately two weeks earlier at several properties in Brussels and the provinces of Flemish Brabant and Walloon Brabant. The operation formed part of an investigation reportedly involving members of Tshisekedi's family and people associated with them.
Speaking to members of the Congolese community in Russia, Tshisekedi accused his political rivals of pursuing a “smear campaign” intended to damage his reputation.
He also questioned the outcome of the searches, saying investigators had yet to disclose any evidence implicating those targeted.
“To this day, I am waiting to be told what was found during these searches,” he added.
The statement marked Tshisekedi's first public response since Belgian authorities searched homes belonging to several of his relatives in Brussels last month as part of inquiries into suspected money laundering linked to proceeds from Congo's mining sector.
The investigation was initiated following a request from the federal prosecutor, after non-governmental organizations submitted complaints in July 2025.
Tshisekedi rejected the accusations and said he had assembled a legal team to address the allegations.
He also argued that the individuals responsible for exploiting the region's mineral resources were already widely known.
His comments followed searches conducted by Belgian police approximately two weeks earlier at several properties in Brussels and the provinces of Flemish Brabant and Walloon Brabant. The operation formed part of an investigation reportedly involving members of Tshisekedi's family and people associated with them.
Speaking to members of the Congolese community in Russia, Tshisekedi accused his political rivals of pursuing a “smear campaign” intended to damage his reputation.
He also questioned the outcome of the searches, saying investigators had yet to disclose any evidence implicating those targeted.
“To this day, I am waiting to be told what was found during these searches,” he added.
The statement marked Tshisekedi's first public response since Belgian authorities searched homes belonging to several of his relatives in Brussels last month as part of inquiries into suspected money laundering linked to proceeds from Congo's mining sector.
The investigation was initiated following a request from the federal prosecutor, after non-governmental organizations submitted complaints in July 2025.
Tshisekedi rejected the accusations and said he had assembled a legal team to address the allegations.
He also argued that the individuals responsible for exploiting the region's mineral resources were already widely known.
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