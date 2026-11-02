Israeli Siege Disrupts Education for Thousands of Palestinian Students
(MENAFN) Nearly 80,000 Palestinian students were prevented from attending classes last week as Israeli restrictions and the siege imposed on Hebron in the occupied West Bank disrupted education and displaced 537 families, the General Union of Palestinian Teachers said Sunday.
According to a statement by the union, the closures affected 220 schools across the central Hebron education district, including public institutions, private schools and facilities operated by the United Nations.
The impact has extended beyond the suspension of classroom activities, with many displaced children losing access to their textbooks and suitable places to study. Teachers have also faced difficulties reaching their workplaces, further interrupting the educational process.
In a separate incident on Sunday, Israeli forces detained 10 teachers from Jinba Basic Mixed School for several hours along Khallat al-Dabaa Road in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron. Soldiers also held the teachers' vehicle, leaving students waiting for their arrival and disrupting the school schedule.
The teachers' union denounced the road restrictions and detentions, describing them as “an assault on the right to education and on people’s lives and dignity.”
It also urged education unions around the world to translate their support into action by pressing governments to secure access routes to schools and ensure the safety of students and teaching staff.
According to a statement by the union, the closures affected 220 schools across the central Hebron education district, including public institutions, private schools and facilities operated by the United Nations.
The impact has extended beyond the suspension of classroom activities, with many displaced children losing access to their textbooks and suitable places to study. Teachers have also faced difficulties reaching their workplaces, further interrupting the educational process.
In a separate incident on Sunday, Israeli forces detained 10 teachers from Jinba Basic Mixed School for several hours along Khallat al-Dabaa Road in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron. Soldiers also held the teachers' vehicle, leaving students waiting for their arrival and disrupting the school schedule.
The teachers' union denounced the road restrictions and detentions, describing them as “an assault on the right to education and on people’s lives and dignity.”
It also urged education unions around the world to translate their support into action by pressing governments to secure access routes to schools and ensure the safety of students and teaching staff.
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