Saudi Arabia Sounds Alerts in 3 Southwest Areas, Then Clears Them
(MENAFN) Saudi authorities triggered emergency warnings across three areas of the kingdom’s southwest on Sunday, then announced the danger had passed.
Saudi Civil Defense said in posts on X that an early warning system had alerted residents of the cities of Abha and Jazan and the Khamis Mushait governorate to possible danger. A follow-up post declared the threat over. Neither post identified the nature of the threat, and neither reported casualties or damage.
In a separate announcement, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and a drone fired by the Houthi group toward southern Saudi Arabia.
The alerts come as fighting intensifies between the Houthis and the coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Saudi Arabia has endured repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks in recent weeks.
Saudi Civil Defense said in posts on X that an early warning system had alerted residents of the cities of Abha and Jazan and the Khamis Mushait governorate to possible danger. A follow-up post declared the threat over. Neither post identified the nature of the threat, and neither reported casualties or damage.
In a separate announcement, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and a drone fired by the Houthi group toward southern Saudi Arabia.
The alerts come as fighting intensifies between the Houthis and the coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Saudi Arabia has endured repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks in recent weeks.
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