Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Saudi Arabia Sounds Alerts in 3 Southwest Areas, Then Clears Them

Saudi Arabia Sounds Alerts in 3 Southwest Areas, Then Clears Them


Date: 2026-11-02 03:27:37

(MENAFN) Saudi authorities triggered emergency warnings across three areas of the kingdom’s southwest on Sunday, then announced the danger had passed.

Saudi Civil Defense said in posts on X that an early warning system had alerted residents of the cities of Abha and Jazan and the Khamis Mushait governorate to possible danger. A follow-up post declared the threat over. Neither post identified the nature of the threat, and neither reported casualties or damage.

In a separate announcement, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and a drone fired by the Houthi group toward southern Saudi Arabia.

The alerts come as fighting intensifies between the Houthis and the coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Saudi Arabia has endured repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks in recent weeks.

MENAFN02112026000045017169ID1111900948


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search