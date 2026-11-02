Chris Murphy Receives Hospital Treatment Following Stroke
(MENAFN) US Senator Chris Murphy was admitted to hospital after experiencing a stroke, his office confirmed in a statement on Sunday.
"Yesterday afternoon, Senator Murphy started experiencing numbness in his arm while at his son’s hockey game. He was taken to a local hospital, where it was discovered he had experienced a stroke," said Allison Herwitt, chief of staff to the 53-year-old Connecticut senator.
Herwitt said Murphy was later moved to Johns Hopkins Hospital for continued medical monitoring and is "responding well to treatment." She added that doctors remained encouraged by his progress, noting that he was "awake and alert" and that his team was hopeful he would make a full recovery.
US President Donald Trump was asked about the senator's condition and expressed concern over the incident.
"How bad is it? We don’t like to hear a thing like that. He’s a young guy. Nobody wants to have that," he told reporters.
Murphy has represented Connecticut in the US Senate since 2013 and is an established member of the Democratic caucus.
"Yesterday afternoon, Senator Murphy started experiencing numbness in his arm while at his son’s hockey game. He was taken to a local hospital, where it was discovered he had experienced a stroke," said Allison Herwitt, chief of staff to the 53-year-old Connecticut senator.
Herwitt said Murphy was later moved to Johns Hopkins Hospital for continued medical monitoring and is "responding well to treatment." She added that doctors remained encouraged by his progress, noting that he was "awake and alert" and that his team was hopeful he would make a full recovery.
US President Donald Trump was asked about the senator's condition and expressed concern over the incident.
"How bad is it? We don’t like to hear a thing like that. He’s a young guy. Nobody wants to have that," he told reporters.
Murphy has represented Connecticut in the US Senate since 2013 and is an established member of the Democratic caucus.
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