Eisenkot Says Netanyahu Fails to Undermine Israeli Election Results
(MENAFN) Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot said Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party had failed in their efforts to cast doubt on last week's parliamentary election results and push Israel toward another vote.
In a statement published on X, Eisenkot condemned the reported campaign, calling it “despicable and malicious.”
“The despicable and malicious attempt to disown the election results, challenge the public’s will, smear an entire community and drag Israel into new elections has failed,” Eisenkot wrote.
He further argued that such efforts reflected an attempt to undermine public confidence in the country's institutions after an electoral defeat.
“Only someone who realizes he has lost would be prepared to wage such a crude delegitimization campaign, even at the cost of further damaging public trust in state institutions,” he added.
Eisenkot maintained that the outcome of elections for the 26th Knesset was “firm and clear,” and welcomed comments by Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg, who had affirmed the credibility of the electoral process.
Urging the public to look beyond political disputes, Eisenkot said: “Ignore the background noise and the political maneuvers that change every hour. The people are sovereign, and they have spoken: The government of failure has no majority and has lost the election,” he said.
Netanyahu and Likud have accused Qatar of attempting to influence the election through financial support aimed at increasing voter participation among Arab citizens.
In a statement published on X, Eisenkot condemned the reported campaign, calling it “despicable and malicious.”
“The despicable and malicious attempt to disown the election results, challenge the public’s will, smear an entire community and drag Israel into new elections has failed,” Eisenkot wrote.
He further argued that such efforts reflected an attempt to undermine public confidence in the country's institutions after an electoral defeat.
“Only someone who realizes he has lost would be prepared to wage such a crude delegitimization campaign, even at the cost of further damaging public trust in state institutions,” he added.
Eisenkot maintained that the outcome of elections for the 26th Knesset was “firm and clear,” and welcomed comments by Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg, who had affirmed the credibility of the electoral process.
Urging the public to look beyond political disputes, Eisenkot said: “Ignore the background noise and the political maneuvers that change every hour. The people are sovereign, and they have spoken: The government of failure has no majority and has lost the election,” he said.
Netanyahu and Likud have accused Qatar of attempting to influence the election through financial support aimed at increasing voter participation among Arab citizens.
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